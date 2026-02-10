'Main Shama Maangta Hu Meri Jo Newcomers Hai...': Govinda Reacts To Wife Sunita's Allegations Of Him Having An Affair With A Struggling Actress

Govinda Reacts To Wife Sunita's Cheating Allegations |

Veteran actor Govinda has been making it to the headlines for a few wrong reasons. His wife, Sunita Ahuja, in an interview, claimed that the actor is having an affair with a struggling actress, who is using him as a sugar daddy. Now, finally, the Hero No 1 actor has reacted to his wife's allegations.

While talking to ANI, Govinda said, "Kab nahi laga aarop mujhpar? Jo aarop laga raha mere bachpan ka pyar hai. In the matter of love. It never worked properly. Ab jo pyar ho raha hai kisi ke sochne ke mutabik ye budhape ka hai (When was I not accused? The one accusing me is my childhood love. In the matter of love, it never worked properly. The love that's happening now, according to some, is about old age)."

Govinda Says He Never Misbehaves With His Heroines

Govinda also opened up about how he respects his heroines and never misbehaves with them. He said, "I have worked with four superstars, Miss Universe (Sushmita Sen) heroine. I have never looked at them. Ek meri heroine aisa nahi keh sakti ki maine tangh kiya ho ya kisi ke liya apshabd keh diya ho. I thank all the artists and heroines. My mother was a heroine. I never misbehave with any heroines."

The actor further said that now his wife is taking his name, and he has seen it (interview), but he doesn't like such words.

Govinda Apologises To Newcomers

The actor further apologised to newcomers, and said, "Isiliye main shama maangta hu meri jo newcomers hai taki mai cha raha hu sabke saath kaam karu. Kahi dar na jaaye ki iske saath kaise kaam karna hai, iske production mein kaam hi nahi karenge (That's why I'm asking newcomers to forgive me so that I can work with everyone. They should not be scared of how to work with him, or even work in his production)."

Govinda also thanked the girl Komal whose name Sunita is taking in the interview. He said, "Ye jo naam le rahi Komal mai dhanyavad deta hu ki jo mai aaj saved hu vo ek bhi shabd nahi bolti hai vo chup hai itne mein to aaj kal youngsters jo hai... (This name that she is taking, Komal, I thank her that I am saved today because she is not saying a single word. She is silent, or else nowadays days these youngsters...)"

Govinda On Not Helpling His Son Yashvardhan

Sunita has also claimed that Govinda is not helping their son Yashvardhan in his career. The actor also opened up about it, and claimed that he left politics a few years ago because of his kids.

The reports of Govinda and Sunita heading for a divorce started doing the rounds in 2025. The actor's manager had confirmed that the couple filed for divorce, but later they solved the issue between them, and didn't take the divorce.

But, soon, there were reports that Govinda was having an affair with a Marathi film actress, and later Sunita spoke about it in the interviews.