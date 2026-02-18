Vin Diesel Compares 'Birthday Twin' Priyanka Chopra To Nelson Mandela At The Bluff Premiere: 'Trying To Make This World Better...'- VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Priyanka Chopra arrived at the world premiere of her upcoming movie The Bluff, which also stars Karl Urban, on Tuesday, February 17, along with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. The premiere was recently held in Los Angeles, where Vin Diesel praised Priyanka for her kindness and talent. The two, who share the same birthday on July 18, saw Diesel compare her to activist and former South African President Nelson Mandela.

Vin Diesel Compares Priyanka Chopra To Nelson Mandela

Speaking to the press about Priyanka, Diesel said, "First of all, I am going to tell you a little secret. She is so amazing in this movie, and she is such an incredible talent… and she was so nice to my kids in Europe when they had a screening… We share birthdays, and the only other person I want you to think about is the late Nelson Mandela. So her, Nelson Mandela and I, we are all trying to make this world a better place.”

About The Bluff Premeire

The Bluff premiere was held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles and was attended by Chopra’s co-stars Safia Oakley-Green, Vedanten Naidoo, and Temuera Morrison, along with director Frank E. Flowers and producer Anthony Russo, who walked the red carpet with his wife, Ann. Vin Diesel’s daughter, Hania Riley Sinclair, and actor Sharon Stone also showed their support at the star-studded event.

The Bluff is slated to hit Amazon Prime Video on February 25.

Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka is all set to make her Indian cinema comeback with SS Rajamouli’s directorial Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.

Mounted on a massive budget of Rs 1,000–1,300 crore, the film is poised to be one of the most expensive Indian productions ever made and is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 7, 2027.