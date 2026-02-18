'Meri To Galti Hai': Vada Pav Girl's Husband Yugam Gera Admits Cheating On Chandrika Dixit With Another Woman? Watch VIDEO

Vada Pav Girl's Husband Yugam Gera |

Vada Pav Girl (real name Chandrika Dixit) and her legal husband Yugam Geram continue to be in the spotlight amid cheating allegations. Taking to Instagram, Yugam announced that his shop would remain closed for the day and shared a new video addressing Vada Pav Girl’s so-called “mystery man.” He joked that he isn’t sure whether the person is a "mystery man" or a "mistri."

In the video, Yugam admitted, “Meri to galti hai, mujhe pata hai” and claimed he has already accepted his mistakes. He also responded to threats from the mystery man, challenging him to admit his own faults. Yugam further asserted that he knows the real truth about Chandrika’s alleged mystery man, maintaining his stance amid the ongoing controversy.

This has left many wondering whether Yugam really cheated on Chandrika, as he admits to making a mistake in his new video. Fans in the comment section are speculating that the “mystery man” on Chandrika’s feed might actually be her cousin, not a new love interest. So far, neither Chandrika nor Yugam has offered any official clarification.

Chandrika recently shared a new video on her social media with the caption, "Mubarak Mubarak." In the video, she could be seen applying tilak from her head’s sindoor to a mystery man.

The controversy began when Chandrika called out her husband for allegedly cheating on her, even sharing chats and photos of Yugam with another woman. In later posts, she claimed that Yugam had been cheating on her for months, not with one, but with two women. In his reply video, Yugam admitted about making a mistake but downplayed its severity. He has not openly accepted the cheating allegations. Meanwhile, fans speculate that the mystery man could be Chandrika’s new lover, though nothing has been confirmed. Many viewers also believe the duo might be creating this drama for attention.