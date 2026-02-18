Splitsvilla 16's Himanshu Arora Calls Out Akanksha Choudhary After She Cringes At His Shirtless Photo: 'Imagine If Man Looked At Girl's Body...'

Himanshu Arora Calls Out Akanksha Choudhary | Photo Via Instagram

This year, Splitsvilla 16 is getting more dramatic with each passing day. While the on-screen chaos continues to keep viewers hooked, the off-screen tension between contestants is escalating just as quickly, with subtle digs and sharp remarks being exchanged on social media almost daily. Recently, Himanshu Arora publicly called out his co-contestant, Akanksha Choudhary, after she made a cringe expression at his photo during Filmygyan’s game segment. The gesture did not sit well with Himanshu, who reacted strongly and questioned her 'hypocrisy.'

Himanshu Arora Calls Out Akanksha Choudhary

Reacting to it, Himanshu took to his Instagram story on Wednesday, February 18, and wrote, "Imagine if a 'man' looked at a girl's body and reacted the same way she did. Tab funny nahi lagta tab woman card khela jata. Love to see the hypocrisy bats quoon brings to the table."

Akanksha did not hold back and quickly responded to Arora’s remarks against her. She wrote, "I reacted that way (firstly because it was YOU duh) and secondly because the last time I smiled, it shattered a male ego so bad he's still crying about it after the show. Also, let's be honest you're not even close to qualifying for the word 'man' Women card women log ko toh khelne de girlypop khud hi khele jara hai kabse."

Further responding to Akanksha, Himanshu once again took a sharp dig at her. He remarked that whenever he has to call out a contestant, he simply speaks about their game and performance on the show. However, according to him, others resort to personal remarks, tagging him as a 'girlypop' to mock him.

"I love giving a little girl slay sometimes haggutara," wrote Arora.

Meanwhile, their feud traces back to an earlier episode of Splitsvilla 16, when host Sunny Leone remarked that Akanksha was playing smartly while trying to appear otherwise.

In one task, Himanshu and Anjali Schmuck were initially on the safe side after winning, but were shockingly pushed into the danger zone following a decisive vote by Himanshu's 'bhai', Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha.

After the twist, Himanshu warned Yogesh that Akanksha could eventually be the reason his game in Splitsvilla gets ruined.