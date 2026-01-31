'Aap Gu-Moot Chuno...': Mischief-Maker Uorfi Javed BLASTS Himanshu Arora For His 'Cocky' Attitude On Splitsvilla X6—VIDEO

Splitsvilla X6, themed Pyaar Ya Paisa, premiered on January 9, 2026, and within weeks of its launch, the drama has already begun. This time, Nia Sharma has joined Uorfi Javed as a mischief maker, alongside hosts Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra.

In the latest episode, Pyaar Villa contestants, Himanshu Arora, Akanksha Choudhary, Anjali Schmuck, Anisha Shinde, Sadhaaf Shankar, Soundharya Shetty, Simran Khan, Chakshdeep Singh, Yogesh Rawat, Sorab Bedi, Anuj Sharma, Tayne De Villiers, Ayush Sharma, and Harshit Gururani, were asked to choose between 'paisa' and 'pyaar,' during which Himanshu and Uorfi clashed and got into an argument.

Uorfi Javed, Himanshu Arora Get Into Arguement

It all started when Uorfi and Nia asked Himanshu to choose between 'paisa' and 'pyaar,' to which he said he would stick to love, citing how his connection, Diksha Pawar, eliminated herself so he could stay in the villa. "Meri preference pyaar hai, Uorfi, paise ke upar. Aur pyaar hi rahegi, chahe life ho ya Splitsvilla. Is that clear?" he said. Himanshu's "Is that clear?" remark irked Uorfi and Nia.

Reacting to this, Uorfi replied, "We are very clear, par agar aapka attitude yehi raha, toh aapki clarity kam ho jayegi…" Nia, also visibly irritated, questioned Himanshu about his tone and asked if they were supposed to be scared of him. When Uorfi began speaking again, Himanshu tried to defend himself, prompting her to ask him not to interrupt while she was talking.

Check out the video:

'You Are Being Oversmart Right Now': Uorfi To Himanshu

"You are being very oversmart right now, and I don’t like oversmart people. You can have your choices; you can choose paisa, pyaar, or even gu-moot. Mujhe matlab nahi hai, but talk to me nicely," Uorfi said.

Himanshu replied, "Uorfi, I am really sorry, but respect is given and taken. Aap keh rahe ho 'gu-moot chuno,' aap aisi baat kar rahe ho..." Losing her cool, Uorfi screamed, "Dude, he is being very cocky right now." Himanshu responded, "And if you are being so loud about it, that is not going to prove what you’re saying."

Uorfi further added, "Tum yeh doosre shows mein kar chuke ho. Tumhara attitude kya mujhe pata nahi hai? Maine dekha nahi hai? Kitne batameez ho tum." Himanshu later clarified that he didn’t mean it in that sense and apologised for his tone.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Splitsvilla X6 airing on January 31, Diksha will enter the Paisa Villa, and evictions will take place.