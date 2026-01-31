 Parasakthi OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Sivakarthikeya & Jayam Ravi's Film?
Parasakthi OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Sivakarthikeya & Jayam Ravi's Film?

Parasakthi is a Tamil political drama helmed by Sudha Kongara, centering on the protests against Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu during the 1960s. The story centers on two siblings, Chezhiyan (Sivakarthikeyan) and Chinnadurai (Atharvaa), who spearhead a student movement opposing the designation of Hindi as an official language.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 05:41 PM IST
Parasakthi is a political action drama film which is directed by Sudha Kongara. The film was released in theatres on January 10, 2026, during the Pongal week. The film received mixed reviews from critics and underperformed at the box office, grossing ₹79.4 crore (US$9.4 million) against a production budget of ₹150 crore.

Parasakthi: OTT streaming details

Parasakthi is set to be released on ZEE5, starting from February 7, 2026. The film is based on themes of linguistic identity, student activism, patriotism, and the sociopolitical climate of 1960s Madras. It is produced by Aakash Baskaran under the banner of Dawn Pictures.

Parasakthi storyline

Parasakthi is a Tamil political drama helmed by Sudha Kongara, centering on the protests against Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu during the 1960s. The story centers on two siblings, Chezhiyan (Sivakarthikeyan) and Chinnadurai (Atharvaa), who spearhead a student movement opposing the designation of Hindi as an official language. The movie portrays their battle against governmental policies and ideological conflicts, culminating in a dramatic, frequently tragic climax focused on their struggle.

Cast and characters

The film features Sivakarthikeyan as Chezhiyan, Ravi Mohan as Thirunaadan, Atharvaa as Chinnadurai, Sreeleela as Ratnamala, Kulappulli Leela as Chezhiyan, Dev Ramnath as Ibrahim Kamal IPS, Prithvi Rajan as Vaigarai, Guru Somasundaram as M. Karunanidhi, Sandhya Mridul as Indira Gandhi, Chetan as C. N. Annadurai, and Kaali Venkat as Thambi, among others.

