Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Rani Mukerji Starrer Show A Jump On Saturday?

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 was released on Friday. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, but it took a decent opening at the box office with a collection of Rs. 4 crore, the highest for the franchise. Now, all eyes are on the film's weekend collection.

Despite getting mixed reviews, it looks like Mardaani 3 might show a jump at the box office on its second day. On Saturday, it might collect around Rs. 5-6 crore, and if the footfalls in the evening and night shows are better, the collection can be more than Rs. 6 crore. So, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs.10-11 crore in two days.

As we earlier mentioned Mardaani 3 has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. But, if the movie on Saturday and Sunday shows a huge jump, and continues to do well at the box office on weekdays, then it will clearly prove the stardom of Rani Mukerji.

Mardaani 3 Budget

While YRF has not yet officially announced the budget of Mardaani 3, some reports suggest the film is made on a budget of Rs. 60 crore. So, the movie surely needs to show a good jump at the box office over the weekend, and continue to collect a good amount on the weekdays as well.

Mardaani 3 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Mardaani 3 is a decent watch, but it is very predictable, and the second half could have been better. However, great performances and an excellent background score save the film. Also, what works for Mardaani 3 is the climax. We once again come out of the theatre with a strong feeling of being empowered, and also with a question, 'Why Are Always Girls/Women Targetted?'"