 'Unki Journey Bahot Kamaal Ki Rahi Hai...': Siddhant Chaturvedi Manifests To Star In Yuvraj Singh's Biopic
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, in an interview, revealed that he wants to star in a biopic of former cricketer Yuvraj Singh. He stated that Singh's journey has been incredible, and the world needs to know his story.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
Siddhant Chaturvedi / Yuvraj Singh | Instagram

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Do Deewane Seher Mein, which also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. During one of the interviews, when Siddhant was asked if he would like to do a biopic on a cricketer, he quickly said 'of course', and mentioned that he manifests to do biopic on Yuvraj Singh.

While talking to Dainik Bhaskar, the actor said, “Biopic, of course! I have kept telling this from day one, since 2019, and I’ll say it even now and manifest that one day it happens, Yuvraj Singh. Because his journey has been incredible; it’s been a rollercoaster ride."

"I have loved and adored him through all his games, his play, his lifestyle, and the problems and tragedies he has faced. He’s an icon, and the world needs to see the film and know his story," he added.

Interestingly, Siddhant in the web series Inside Edge played the role of a cricketer, Prashant Kanaujia. So, if he gets to do a biopic on Yuvraj Singh, we are sure he won't need a lot of training. Also, the curly hair will make him look like the former cricketer.

During his prime days, Yuvraj was undoubtedly one of the most loved cricketers. In 2011, he was diagnosed with cancer, and in 2012, after his treatment, he made a comeback to cricket. In 2019, he announced his retirement from international cricket.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Release Date

Do Deewane Seher Mein is slated to release on February 20, 2026. The movie is directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The film's trailer and songs have created an average pre-release buzz. So, it will be interesting to see what response the movie will get at the box office. Do Deewane Seher Mein is going to clash at the box office with Taapsee Pannu starrer Assi.

