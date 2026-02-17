'I Don’t Shy Away...': Mrunal Thakur Reveals Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Was First Filmmaker She Approached For Work

Mrunal Thakur / Aditya Dhar | Instagram

Mrunal Thakur started her career with the television show, Mujhse Kuchh Kehti Yeh Khamoshiyaan (2012), but rose to fame with her performance in Kumkum Bhagya. Her first movie was a Marathi film titled Hello Nandan (2014), and she made her Hindi debut with the 2019 release Super 30. Recently, during an interview with News18, Mrunal revealed that opportunities didn't come to her easily, and she had to approach filmmakers to get work,

The actress revealed, “Opportunities didn’t come to me easily. I had to create them. I had to chase them. I had to make sure that I flash my face in front of the directors, saying, ‘Sir, main hoon! Kisi na kisi din cast kar lena please.’ I don’t shy away from doing these things."

Mrunal Thakur On Approaching Aditya Dhar

Mrunal recollected that Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar was the first filmmaker she approached and asked for work. She said, "In fact, Aditya Dhar was the first director I had approached and asked for work from. When I spoke to him after Dhurandhar, I told him that I’ll always remember that day. I didn’t know how to ask for work. I didn’t know how to communicate."

The actress in the interview also revealed that after watching Sridevi starrer MOM, she had told filmmaker Ravi Udyawar that she wants to work with him. Ravi has directed Mrunal's upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Release Date

Do Deewane Seher Mein also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role, and it is slated to hit the big screens on February 20, 2026. The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and the pre-release buzz about it is strictly average. So, the box office fate clearly depends on the reviews and word of mouth.

Also, the film is not getting a solo release. It will clash at the box office with Assi. The Taapsee Pannu starrer is already getting positive reviews from the critics.