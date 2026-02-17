 'I Want To Wear Western Clothes': Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal Questions Society Whether They Will Let Her Live On Her Own Terms
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'I Want To Wear Western Clothes': Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal Questions Society Whether They Will Let Her Live On Her Own Terms

'I Want To Wear Western Clothes': Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal Questions Society Whether They Will Let Her Live On Her Own Terms

Tanya Mittal shared on X that she wants to wear western outfits but feels restricted by societal expectations. Her tweet sparked reactions from fans, with one saying, sanskari bane k chakaar mai you portray yourself in saree."

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
Tanya Mittal |

Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal is often seen donning sarees, especially throughout the show where the social media influencer showcased pieces from her own brand. However, it appears that sticking to traditional outfits may not entirely be her personal choice, as she also seems keen to experiment with western wear. So, what’s holding Tanya Mittal back? She recently took to social media to reveal the reason behind it.

Ever since Tanya entered Bigg Boss, there has been considerable discussion about her fashion choices and personality. She also faced heavy trolling for posting "get ready with me" videos on social media. Responding to the criticism, Tanya took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and stated, "I want to wear western clothes—shorts, skirts, dresses." She further explained why she has been unable to do so and questioned people through her tweet, "Par kya yeh zalim duniya mujhe apni soch ke hisaab se jeene degi?"

Seeing this tweet, a user clapped back saying, "Madam nobody said not to wear western clothes, you yourself said it that I only wear saree, and we knew it was lie, but sanskari bane k chakaar mai you portray yourself in saree (sic)." Another joked, "Jo pehnna hai pehno bas camera band karke pehno."

Recently, a tiff erupted between Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya. Kunickaa indirectly called out Tanya and her fans for making derogatory remarks about her. The controversy escalated when Tanya’s fans compared Kumar Sanu and Kunickaa’s son Ayaan Lall, commenting on their similar features. Responding to these remarks, Kunickaa said, "Really sad and disgusting. Jo families ko target kartay hain, aur below the belt comments kartay hain, who Kaayar aur Fattu hotey hain." She also called out Tanya for saying ill things about the contestants and the host after leaving Bigg Boss 19 house.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: French President Emmanuel Macron Spotted Jogging On Mumbai's Marine Drive Ahead Of Meeting With PM Modi Today
VIDEO: French President Emmanuel Macron Spotted Jogging On Mumbai's Marine Drive Ahead Of Meeting With PM Modi Today
HC Slams Brakes On Illegal High-Rise Threatening Naval Airbase & PM Landing Zone
HC Slams Brakes On Illegal High-Rise Threatening Naval Airbase & PM Landing Zone
Mumbai Woman Suffers Pelvic Injuries After 'Wheelie Stunt' On Friend's Bike Goes Wrong - Video
Mumbai Woman Suffers Pelvic Injuries After 'Wheelie Stunt' On Friend's Bike Goes Wrong - Video
Who Is Yuvraj Samra? Canada's Power Hitter Smashes Phenomenal Century Against New Zealand During ICC T20 World Cup
Who Is Yuvraj Samra? Canada's Power Hitter Smashes Phenomenal Century Against New Zealand During ICC T20 World Cup
Read Also
'Khud Mazaak Bani Hui Hai': Kumar Sanu's Son Calls Kunickaa Sadanand A 'Joke' Amid Online Feud With...
article-image

Amid the clash with Tanya, Kunickaa has announced about working on a new project with Farrhana Bhatt. She

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Salim Khan, 90, Hospitalised At Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital: Report
Salim Khan, 90, Hospitalised At Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital: Report
'I Don’t Shy Away...': Mrunal Thakur Reveals Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Was First Filmmaker...
'I Don’t Shy Away...': Mrunal Thakur Reveals Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Was First Filmmaker...
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Udaipur Wedding: Strict No-Phone Rule, No Actors On Guest List
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Udaipur Wedding: Strict No-Phone Rule, No Actors On Guest List
'I Want To Wear Western Clothes': Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal Questions Society Whether They Will...
'I Want To Wear Western Clothes': Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal Questions Society Whether They Will...
'I Regret…': Brand Strategist Calls Own Claims On Allu Arjun's 42 Dos & Don'ts 'Incorrect' After...
'I Regret…': Brand Strategist Calls Own Claims On Allu Arjun's 42 Dos & Don'ts 'Incorrect' After...