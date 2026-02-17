'I Want To Wear Western Clothes': Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal Questions Society Whether They Will Let Her Live On Her Own Terms

Tanya Mittal |

Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal is often seen donning sarees, especially throughout the show where the social media influencer showcased pieces from her own brand. However, it appears that sticking to traditional outfits may not entirely be her personal choice, as she also seems keen to experiment with western wear. So, what’s holding Tanya Mittal back? She recently took to social media to reveal the reason behind it.

Ever since Tanya entered Bigg Boss, there has been considerable discussion about her fashion choices and personality. She also faced heavy trolling for posting "get ready with me" videos on social media. Responding to the criticism, Tanya took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and stated, "I want to wear western clothes—shorts, skirts, dresses." She further explained why she has been unable to do so and questioned people through her tweet, "Par kya yeh zalim duniya mujhe apni soch ke hisaab se jeene degi?"

I want to wear western clothes—shorts, skirts, dresses.

Par kya yeh zalim duniya mujhe apni soch ke hisaab se jeene degi?🤣😅 — Tanya Mittal (@itanyamittal) February 16, 2026

Seeing this tweet, a user clapped back saying, "Madam nobody said not to wear western clothes, you yourself said it that I only wear saree, and we knew it was lie, but sanskari bane k chakaar mai you portray yourself in saree (sic)." Another joked, "Jo pehnna hai pehno bas camera band karke pehno."

Madam nobody said not to wear western clothes, u yourself said it that I only wear saree, and we knew it was lie, but sanskari bane k chakaar mai you portray yourself in saree and got support from all middle age people and now u acting like bichari and blaming on samaj?Shame on u — Rup Pat (@rup_pat35449) February 16, 2026

Jo pehnna hai pehno bas camera band karke pehno — Salman Khan (Hana's fav host ) (@samlon_bhoi) February 16, 2026

the problem here isn't abt zaalim duniya but ur regressive thoughts & opinions when u have deliberately pulled down fellow women for what they wear portraying urself as a devi for wearing saree,so stop playing victim to garner sympathy & own up things coz no one's buying this!. — Pranati ♡ (@ek_insannn) February 16, 2026

Recently, a tiff erupted between Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya. Kunickaa indirectly called out Tanya and her fans for making derogatory remarks about her. The controversy escalated when Tanya’s fans compared Kumar Sanu and Kunickaa’s son Ayaan Lall, commenting on their similar features. Responding to these remarks, Kunickaa said, "Really sad and disgusting. Jo families ko target kartay hain, aur below the belt comments kartay hain, who Kaayar aur Fattu hotey hain." She also called out Tanya for saying ill things about the contestants and the host after leaving Bigg Boss 19 house.

Really sad and disgusting. Jo families ko target kartay hain, aur below the belt comments kartay hain who Kaayar aur Fattu hotey hain🤪😡 https://t.co/BQ7PF9VAn3 — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) February 10, 2026

Amid the clash with Tanya, Kunickaa has announced about working on a new project with Farrhana Bhatt. She