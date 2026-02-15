'Even If I Spend ₹10 Crore...': Mrunal Thakur Thanks Those Spreading Wedding Rumours With Dhanush, Says 'Itni Publicity Kabhi Nahi Milti'

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur once again reacted to the recent buzz linking her to Dhanush, after rumours claimed the two were set to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day. The date has now come and gone, and as Mrunal makes it clear - she is very much single.

Reports suggesting that the actors were planning a secret wedding had gone viral on social media in the days leading up to February 14. However, speaking to Hindustan Times, Mrunal said she found the entire episode amusing rather than upsetting.

When told that social media users were convinced she had already found her life partner, the actor laughed and joked, “Woh to shaadi ho rahi hai (The wedding is taking place) according to them.”

Opening up about how she deals with such speculation, Mrunal shared that she chooses humour over frustration. She also revealed that until recently, she did not even have a PR team. “Up until now, I didn’t have a PR team. I had to hire a team to sort things out because my home address was out in public. To protect myself, I had to hire a team. But, I have realised that even if I spend Rs 3 crore, Rs 6 crore, Rs 10 crore, itni publicity mujhe kabhi nahi milegi (I would never get such publicity). So, a big thank you to everybody who has been spreading fake rumours.”

While the rumours involved another actor, Mrunal maintained that she does not wish to drag anyone else into unnecessary controversy. “I don’t want to involve any other actor in this, but I do want to say that I am a very open person. If there is anything in my life, I will put it out. I don’t get annoyed at all. I laugh it out. If I spend my energies on those rumours, I will not be able to focus on my career.”

She added, “I am here romancing the camera, and the only constant partner I want to have with me is the camera.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal is busy with the promotions of Do Deewane Seher Mein. The film is set to hit the big screens on February 20. It also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Mrunal and Dhanush's wedding reports

For those unversed, a few days back, it was reported that they were planning to marry on February 14 in a private ceremony. Amid this, several AI wedding pictures and videos of the rumoured couple have also surfaced on social media platforms.

However, the speculation has been denied by sources close to the Tamil star, calling the reports “fake and baseless.” The report became a major talking point across the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries, given the popularity of both actors and their guarded approach to personal matters.