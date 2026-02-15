Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Mumbai Metro Pillar Collapse In Mulund, Calls For 'Stricter' Safety Measures After Tragic Death

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan reacted to the tragic metro pillar collapse in Mumbai that claimed one life and left several others injured. A day after the incident, the actor took to his Instagram story to share a note mourning the loss and calling for stricter safety measures amid the city’s ongoing infrastructure development.

Reposting a video of the accident originally shared by Mid-Day, Hrithik wrote, "Heartbreaking and traumatic. My condolences to the family of the deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured."

He also stressed the urgent need for preventive action. Referring to the large-scale construction work underway across Mumbai, he added, "I commend the swift action taken by the authorities to ensure accountability, but the need for safety checks and prevention of such accidents is a priority, especially with all the development work going on across Mumbai, on the busiest streets."

Highlighting the importance of public and worker safety, the actor concluded his note by saying, "Safety of the construction workers and common people is of paramount importance, and I hope strict measures are taken to ensure guidelines and protocol are in place to avoid such incidents in the future (folded hands emoji)."

The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon around 1:15 pm, when a concrete slab from the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4 project collapsed onto vehicles on LBS Marg in Mulund West, near the Johnson & Johnson and Oberoi premises.

According to reports, the falling slab crushed a car and an autorickshaw, resulting in one fatality and injuries to three others. An auto driver and a woman were said to be trapped beneath the debris before emergency response teams rescued them. Visuals from the site showed severely damaged vehicles and ongoing rescue operations.

The incident reportedly led to major traffic disruptions on the busy stretch as officials began investigating the cause of the collapse and assessing the extent of the damage and injuries.