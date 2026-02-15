Rohit Saraf To NOT Play Ranjha In Imtiaz Ali's Heer Ranjha, Reports 'Untrue'

Filmmakers Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali announced their next collaboration - an adaptation of the legendary folk love story Heer Ranjha on Valentine's Day. The project instantly created buzz among movie lovers eager to see the timeless romance reimagined on the big screen.

Soon after the announcement, reports began circulating about the film’s casting. A story published by Variety India claimed that actor Rohit Saraf had been finalised to play the role of Ranjha. The report stated, “While the cast has not been officially announced, Variety India has exclusively learned that Rohit Saraf is locked to play Ranjha.”

The news sparked celebration among Rohit’s fans, especially given his popularity in romantic roles. However, fresh developments suggest that the casting has not yet been confirmed.

According to sources close to the film’s development, the claims about Rohit being locked in are incorrect. Hindustan Times has learned that the actor is not currently attached to the project and that the casting process is still underway. The source clarified that no final decision has been made and that an official announcement regarding the lead actors will be made in due course.

Rohit, who gained wide recognition with Netflix’s Mismatched, has built a strong image as a romantic lead. His filmography also includes projects like Ishq Vishk Rebound, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Feels Like Ishq.

Rohit has also not reacted to the reports yet.

Heer Ranjha will serve as the second chapter of the beloved Laila Majnu franchise. According to the makers, "Rooted in classic romance yet shaped for today's time, Heer Ranjha reimagines love for a new generation, promising a poetic and emotionally immersive cinematic experience. The title reveal has already sparked strong excitement among fans of the Laila Majnu franchise."

In a statement, Ektaa said that Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali have the rare ability to capture love with honesty and depth, adding that while Laila Majnu found its audience over time and became a cult classic, Heer Ranjha is a love story that aims to transcend time and emotions and connect with audiences across the Indian diaspora and beyond.

While, Imtiaz said, "Heer Ranjha has its own world and rhythm - it speaks the love language of this generation while staying rooted in something eternal. Collaborating with Ektaa again feels like a natural continuation of a shared emotional language."

As of now, the release date of the film has not been revealed.