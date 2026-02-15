Video: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Announces New Film Jai Somanth On Maha Shivratri, To Be Directed By Ketan Mehta

Celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his next cinematic venture, Jai Somanth, on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri on Sunday (February 15). The announcement was made through a special video shared on social media, marking the spiritual festival with a film reveal.

Bhansali revealed the title of the new project and announced that Jai Somanth will be directed by filmmaker Ketan Mehta, known for backing distinctive and culturally rooted cinema.

The title suggests mythological and historical undertones, possibly linked to Lord Shiva. While further details about the cast and storyline are yet to be disclosed, the announcement has already generated excitement among cinema lovers, given Bhansali’s reputation for mounting grand and visually rich projects.

Along with the announcement video, the makers wrote, "A temple can be broken, not the faith. Sanjay Leela Bhansali presents - 'JAI SOMNATH'. Directed by Ketan Mehta. In cinemas worldwide, 2027."

Bhansali, known for his larger-than-life storytelling and opulent filmmaking style, is backing the project as a producer, entrusting the directorial reins to Mehta. The collaboration between the two filmmakers has piqued interest, as both are known for their strong narrative sensibilities and visually compelling cinema.

As of now, no additional information regarding the film’s production timeline or casting has been shared.

It is to be noted that Bhansali is also gearing up for the release of Love And War, starring Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film's release date has not been announced yet.

Ketan Mehta films

Some of the veteran filmmaker's notable works include Bhavni Bhavai, Holi, Maya Memsaab, Mirch Masala, Rang Rasiya, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Manjhi: The Mountain Man and Sardar. His films often blend storytelling with political and social commentary and highlights resistance, identity, and human dignity.