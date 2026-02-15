 Heer Ranjha: Rohit Saraf To Play Ranjha In Imtiaz Ali’s Poetic Romantic Saga?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHeer Ranjha: Rohit Saraf To Play Ranjha In Imtiaz Ali’s Poetic Romantic Saga?

Heer Ranjha: Rohit Saraf To Play Ranjha In Imtiaz Ali’s Poetic Romantic Saga?

Actor Rohit Saraf, who debuted in Dear Zindagi and starred in hits like Hitchki and Ludo, is reportedly set to play Ranjha in Heer Ranjha, written by Imtiaz Ali and directed by Sajid Ali of Laila Majnu fame. A newcomer will play Heer, though her identity remains under wraps, and an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Saraf in Heer Ranjha | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Rohit Saraf, who made his acting debut in the 2016 film Dear Zindagi as Alia Bhatt’s on-screen brother, has since starred in several hits including Hitchki, The Sky Is Pink, Ludo, Vikram Vedha, and Ishq Vishk Rebound. He is reportedly set to star in Heer Ranjha, written by Imtiaz Ali and directed by Sajid Ali, who previously helmed Laila Majnu, now widely regarded as a cult romantic drama.

Rohit Saraf To Star In Heer Ranjha

According to Variety India, Rohit has been locked to play the lead role of Ranjha, which is expected to be his most intense and challenging performance to date. While Saraf will portray Ranjha, a newcomer has been finalised to play Heer, though her identity is being kept under wraps for now.

Read Also
'Please Mat Kijiye...': Rohit Saraf Looks Disappointed, Requests Paps Not To Record Him After Being...
article-image

An official confirmation regarding Rohit Saraf’s casting is still awaited from the makers.

FPJ Shorts
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Window Closes Today: Check How To Apply, Important Documents & Exam Dates Here
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Window Closes Today: Check How To Apply, Important Documents & Exam Dates Here
'Pretty Bitch': Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan's Favourite Cuss Words After Her Epic Transformation Before ICC T20 World Cup
'Pretty Bitch': Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan's Favourite Cuss Words After Her Epic Transformation Before ICC T20 World Cup
Kerala Lottery Result: February 15, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-42 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: February 15, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-42 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
'Maine Nahi Maara, Woh AI Tha...': Elvish Yadav Jokes About Maxtern Slap Controversy On Engaged S2- VIDEO
'Maine Nahi Maara, Woh AI Tha...': Elvish Yadav Jokes About Maxtern Slap Controversy On Engaged S2- VIDEO

Heer Ranjha Will Serve As Second Chapter Of Laila Majnu

Heer Ranjha will serve as the second chapter of the beloved Laila Majnu franchise. According to the makers, "Rooted in classic romance yet shaped for today's time, Heer Ranjha reimagines love for a new generation, promising a poetic and emotionally immersive cinematic experience. The title reveal has already sparked strong excitement among fans of the Laila Majnu franchise."

In a statement, Ektaa said that Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali have the rare ability to capture love with honesty and depth, adding that while Laila Majnu found its audience over time and became a cult classic, Heer Ranjha is a love story that aims to transcend time and emotions and connect with audiences across the Indian diaspora and beyond.

While, Imtiaz said, "Heer Ranjha has its own world and rhythm - it speaks the love language of this generation while staying rooted in something eternal. Collaborating with Ektaa again feels like a natural continuation of a shared emotional language."

Work Front

Rohit was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Sanya Malhotra in the lead. Prajakti Koli and Rohit Saraf back as Dimple and Rishi

Read Also
'Us If He Hadn't Come In Between': Rohit Saraf 'Likes' Cryptic Video Amid Buzz Around Missing...
article-image

Rohit will be seen in the highly popular Mismatched Season 4, the show’s final season, reprising his role as Rishi alongside Prajakti Koli as Dimple. The final chapter sees the now-separated couple unexpectedly thrown back into each other's lives.

As of now, the release date has not been revealed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heer Ranjha: Rohit Saraf To Play Ranjha In Imtiaz Ali’s Poetic Romantic Saga?
Heer Ranjha: Rohit Saraf To Play Ranjha In Imtiaz Ali’s Poetic Romantic Saga?
'Maine Nahi Maara, Woh AI Tha...': Elvish Yadav Jokes About Maxtern Slap Controversy On Engaged S2-...
'Maine Nahi Maara, Woh AI Tha...': Elvish Yadav Jokes About Maxtern Slap Controversy On Engaged S2-...
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Fantasy Drama...
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Fantasy Drama...
Video: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Announces New Film Jai Somanth On Maha Shivratri, To Be Directed By...
Video: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Announces New Film Jai Somanth On Maha Shivratri, To Be Directed By...
Chiranjeevi, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor & Other Stars Celebrate Mahashivratri Online
Chiranjeevi, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor & Other Stars Celebrate Mahashivratri Online