 'Maine Nahi Maara, Woh AI Tha...': Elvish Yadav Jokes About Maxtern Slap Controversy On Engaged S2- VIDEO
YouTuber Elvish Yadav, hosting Engaged Season 2 with Jiya Shankar, took a humorous dig at his 2024 Maxtern slap controversy in the show's second episode. During a game, he said, "Violence is not the solution, khaas-kar thappad marna... Main in cheezon ke khilaaf hoon." Laughing at the moment, he added, "Woh maine nahi maara, woh AI tha."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Elvish Yadav on Maxtern slap controversy | Photo Via Instagram

YouTuber-actor Elvish Yadav, currently hosting the reality dating show Engaged Season 2 alongside Jiya Shankar, which follows a group of young contestants seeking their soulmates after heartbreak, premiered on Saturday, February 14. In the second episode, Elvish took a humorous dig at his 2024 slap controversy with Delhi-based YouTuber Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern.

Elvish Yadav Jokes About Maxtern Slap Controversy On Engaged 2

During the episode, former Splitsvilla contestant Nikhil Malik joined as a participant and took part in a fun game where he had to guess a prompt about a female contestant who had once slapped a co-contestant on the show. After Nikhil correctly identified her, Elvish jokingly remarked, "Violence is not the solution, khaas-kar thappad marna... Main in cheezon ke khilaaf hoon."

When the other contestants laughed at his comment, referring to the Maxtern controversy, he added, "Woh maine nahi maara, woh AI tha."

Check out the video:

About Elvish Yadav, Maxtern Controversy

In 2024, Yadav sparked major controversy after he assaulted Maxtern. In the viral video, Elvish was seen approaching Maxtern at a garment shop and attacking him. Before he could react, Elvish began punching and kicking him, while several other men joined in.

Elvish and his group can be seen throwing Maxtern to the floor, verbally abusing him, and repeatedly striking him with punches and slaps. An FIR was subsequently filed against Elvish, who, as the BB OTT 2 winner, later apologized for his violent behaviour. He also clarified that Maxtern had allegedly threatened to burn him and his family alive.

However, within days, the two described the incident as a 'misunderstanding' and settled the fight with the intervention of Rajat Dalal.

In fact, Maxtern, currently appearing as a contestant on the reality show The 50, is often heard talking about Elvish.

