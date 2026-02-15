A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Fantasy Drama Series?

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 OTT Release Date |

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms continues to expand the world of Westeros, bringing George R.R. Martin’s beloved Dunk and Egg novellas to life. As anticipation builds, fans are eagerly waiting for Episode 5, which promises to deepen the political tensions, character arcs, and medieval intrigue that define the series.

The fantasy drama, set decades before the events of Game of Thrones, follows Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk), a hedge knight with a strong moral compass, and his young squire Egg, who harbours a secret royal identity. Unlike the large-scale wars seen in its predecessor, this series focuses on personal honour, chivalry, and subtle power struggles within the Seven Kingdoms.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: OTT streaming details

A Knight of Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 is set to release on Sunday, February 15, 2026. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms explores themes of honour vs. survival, mentorship, legacy, justice, and finding humanity in a harsh world. The series, which is created by Ira Parker and George R. R. Martin, explores Westeros during Targaryen rule.

What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms all about?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms narrates the journeys of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk), a tall, noble yet lowborn hedge knight, and his intelligent young squire, Egg, set around a century prior to Game of Thrones. The tale, inspired by George R.R. Martin's novellas, emphasises less emphasis on grand politics and more on the characters' adventures as they traverse Westeros, undertaking various jobs, participating in tournaments, and encountering difficulties, all while maneuvering in a realm where dragons are mere distant recollections and the Targaryen dynasty holds power.

Cast and characters

The series features Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Prince Aegon Targaryen, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, and Henry Ashton as Prince Daeron.

Daniel Monks as Ser Manfred Dondarrion, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Plummer, and Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway, among others.