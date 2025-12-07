'Please Mat Kijiye...': Rohit Saraf Looks Disappointed, Requests Paps Not To Record Him After Being Spotted At Airport- VIDEO

Actor Rohit Saraf, who was last seen in the romantic-comedy film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, was recently spotted at the airport. A viral video shows him entering the terminal with a backpack on his shoulder and a trolley bag, while the paparazzi captured him at the airport gate just as he was about to enter the terminal.

Rohit Saraf Requests Paps Not To Record Him

During this, Rohit politely requested the paps not to record him. The actor, who appeared tired and disappointed at being filmed, urged them repeatedly to stop recording. He was heard saying, "Please mujhe aap record mat kijiye, main request kar raha hoon..."

Check out the video:

However, even after Rohit asked them to stop, the paps continued to film him. Soon after the video went viral, his angry fans lashed out at the paparazzi for ignoring his his request. A fan commented, "Sadly people don't understand this."

Another said, "If someone is requesting you to not record him it's a basic courtesy not to post it!!" Another comment read, "So shameful of you to still post it!!!"

Rohit Saraf Work Front

On the work front, Rohit is set to star next in the series, The Revolutionaries, which is based on the non-fiction book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom by Sanjeev Sanyal.

The show also features Bhuvan Bam, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada, among others. It is set to release in 2026.