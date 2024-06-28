 Rohit Saraf Breaks Silence On Ishq Vishk Rebound Failure At Box Office: 'I Had High Expectations From Myself'
Rohit Saraf Breaks Silence On Ishq Vishk Rebound Failure At Box Office: 'I Had High Expectations From Myself'

Ishq Vishk Rebound showcased the story of three best friends, in a complicated rebound story

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Saraf | Instagram

Actor Rohit Saraf starrer Ishq Vishk Rebound has created buzz ever since it released. He has been tirelessly promoting the film, and despite all the efforts, the romantic rebound film has failed to make its mark at the box office. The film was released in theatres last week.

It showcased the story of three best friends, in a complicated rebound story. In an interview, Rohit talked about the failure of the film, he said he can only do his best and control what lies within his power, and is still happy with the kind of work he has done in the film.

article-image

Here's What Rohit Stated About Ishq Vishk Rebound Failure

According to him, since he was the mainstream hero in a film, he had high expectations for it to work on the silver screen. Speaking about it, he told News18, “I feel like I had such high expectations from myself and it came to my performance in the film because all this while I had a dream that I wanted to be a mainstream hero and I wanted to do a mainstream film. I wanted to be on the big screen and I wanted to see myself dance and all of that and so I had like massive expectation for myself."

He further added that he has been determined towards his work. "I ensured that every single day, when I entered and before I left I ensured that my director and producers were happy with what I did," he stated.

He further added, “What I can control is that I ensure that I deliver my 100% and I think I was able to do that. I’m also extremely happy and grateful that every single person who has loved my performance has reached out – specifically people from the fraternity – from critics to the media and every single person who watched it sent really heart-warming messages.”

article-image

As per Sacnilk.com, the film has made ₹ 4.8 crore so far in six days of release. It also starred Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal. The film has been directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited.

Apart from Ishq Vishk Rebound, Rohit Saraf will reprise his role as Rishi Shekhawat in Mismatched Season 3. He is also set to star in Dharma Productions’ Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, alongside Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra.

