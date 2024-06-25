5 Reasons Why Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's Ishq Vishk Rebound Failed

Ishq Vishk Rebound came nearly 20 years after Shahid Kapoor's original Ishq Vishk, which was released in 2003; however, it seemed to have failed to impress the audience.

The cast includes Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal in the lead. The story of Ishq Viskh Rebound is about three childhood best friends: Raghav (Rohit), Sanya (Pashmina) and Sahir (Jibraan). The film talks about heartbreaks and rebound relationships.

The film was released in cinemas on June 28, 2024 and has not been doing well at the box office.

Here are 5 reasons why Ishq Vishk Rebound failed:

1. Comparisons with Ishq Vishk

The first thing you hear about Ishq Vishk immediately reminds you of the original movie that starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead, which marked his Bollywood debut.

For the 90s kids, Shahid's Ishq Viskh continues to remain at the top of the list of movies that can be watched at any time. It became a timeless favourite for its relatable college romance, catchy music, and charming performances.

However, despite the excitement surrounding Ishq Vishk Rebound, the film seems to have missed the mark. According to reviews, they failed to capture its essence.

2. Lack of original songs

Ishq Vishk Rebound consists of recreations from the 'OG' film Ishq Vishk, like Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar, Chot Dil Pe Lagi and Gore Gore Mukhde Pe from Akshay Kumar's 1994 film Suhaag.

The original songs don't just support the film; however, the makers are releasing the latest tracks after the movie's debut, which fails to generate additional hype for the movie.

3. Gen-Z-based storyline

Ishq Vishk Rebound is moderately appealing to the Gen-Z audience, as it resonates more with their experiences than with those of other generations.

The film uses terms like 'situationship' and 'benching' that might not be familiar to everyone. It narrates a romantic tale that explores the lives of today's confused youngsters

4. Box office competition with Munjya

Ishq Vishk Rebound is competing with Munjya, starring Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma, at the box office. As compared to both, Munjya is doing well at the box office. The horror-comedy has entered the Rs 100 crore club. Ishq Vishq Rebound, on the other hand, has made only 3.98 crore rupees.

5. No big cast names

The supporting cast, like Kusha Kapila, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Akarsh Khurana, Sheeba Chaddha and Shataf Figar, even though they have very little screen time, help make the film look better.

This film marks the Bollywood debut of Pashmina and Zibraan. Rohit, a well-known and natural performer, truly shines on the screen. Thanks to Saraf's fan base, the film is drawing audiences to the cinemas, as Pashmina, Zibraan, and Naila are not yet widely been recognised.