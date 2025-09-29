Rishab Shetty Recalls His Early Days In Mumbai, Reveals Working As Office Boy & Producer's Driver: 'Vada Pav Khate Waqt...'- VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty, who won hearts with his spectacular performance in Kantara and is currently awaiting the release of its much-awaited prequel Kantara: Chapter 1, opened up about his struggles during his early days, revealing why Mumbai holds a special place in his heart.

Rishab Shetty Recalls Early Days In Mumbai

At the press meet event on Monday, September 29, the actor said, "Mumbai is very special. Main yaha 2008 mein, Andheri West mein ek production house ka office boy aur ek producer ka driver tha. Toh hum soch sakte hain, cinema kya kar sakta hai. Ek film karke itna reputation, love, blessings mila, aisa socha bhi nahi tha. Uss cinema production house ki road par vada pav khate waqt kabhi soch bhi nahi sakta tha ki yahan tak aaunga. Bohot bohot abhaari hoon main."

Kantara Chapter 1 Event Cancelled In Chennai

Rishab was scheduled to promote it in Chennai on Tuesday. However, the event has been cancelled following the tragic stampede at a rally for TVK chief and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which left at least 41 people dead and several others injured.

Issuing a statement on social media, the production house from Hombale Films read, "In view of the recent unfortunate incident, we have decided to cancel our Kantara Chapter 1 promotional event scheduled in Chennai tomorrow. We believe this is a time for reflection and solidarity with those affected. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families impacted. We are grateful for your understanding and support, and we look forward to meeting our audience in Tamil Nadu at a more appropriate time."

Written and directed by Rishab, Kantara: Chapter 1 also features Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram in pivotal roles.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on October 2.