Selena Gomez Marries Benny Blanco In Traditional Bengali Ceremony, Taylor Swift Applies Haldi To Best Friend— AI Photos Go Viral

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are now officially married! The couple, who got engaged in December 2024, shared the news of their engagement last year, with a gushing Instagram post featuring the Calm Down singer's stunning marquise diamond ring, estimated to be worth between $200,000 and $1 million. The couple exchanged their 'I Do’s' on September 27 in Santa Barbara, California, surrounded by close friends and family.

Selena Gomez Marries Benny Blanco In AI-Generated Bengali Wedding Photos

Days after their wedding, several AI-generated photos went viral, showing Selena and Benny in an Indian-style ceremony, tying the knot in a traditional Bengali wedding. Shared by Unseen Friend on Instagram, the images show Selena dressed in a traditional red saree adorned with golden jewellry, while Benny wearing a white kurta.

Other photos capture Selena's Haldi ceremony, her palms decorated with henna featuring 'Benny Ki Dulhania.'

One image shows Selena's best friend, Taylor Swift, applying Haldi to her. The final photo depicts Selena and Benny seated on a mandap with a pandit, reciting their wedding mantras.

Check out the viral photos:

Sharing the wedding photos on Instagram, Selena simply wrote, "9.27.25." She looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren custom hand-draped halter-neck satin dress with delicate embroidery, holding a small bouquet of lily of the valley, while Benny wore a black Ralph Lauren tuxedo.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Love Story

Selena and Benny reportedly started dating in June 2023.

Later that year, in December, Selena began subtly hinting at the relationship on Instagram Stories, first with a selfie leaning against Benny’s chest, then showing off a 14-carat diamond 'B' ring on her finger. In January 2024, the couple made their first public appearance together at a Lakers game.