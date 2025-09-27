Who Is Benny Blanco? Know Everything About Selena Gomez's Husband-To-Be

Actress and singer Selena Gomez is set to marry songwriter Benny Blanco on Saturday (September 27) in Santa Barbara, California. The wedding will be a star-studded affair with several Hollywood A-listers in attendance.

After confirming their relationship in late 2023, Selena and Benny quickly became one of Hollywood's most loved duos. Their engagement in December 2024 delighted fans, especially when Selena shared a glimpse of her stunning engagement ring on Instagram.

From glamorous red carpet appearances to candid social media moments, Selena and Benny have consistently shared their affection for each other.

Who is Benny Blanco?

Benny Blanco is an American songwriter, record producer, and musician known for creating some of the biggest hits in contemporary pop music. Born Benjamin Joseph Levin on March 8, 1988, in Virginia, he has worked with top artists like Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Halsey, Katy Perry, Rihanna, and Maroon 5.

Benny is known for his songwriting and production skills. He has co-written and produced multiple chart-topping songs, including Love Yourself (Justin Bieber), Eastside (Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid), Roses (Katy Perry), and Señorita (Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello).

Beyond producing and writing, he has also released music as a solo artist. He often makes headlines due to his relationship with Selena.

Meanwhile, ahead of their big day, Selena and Benny have kept most details under wraps. According to TMZ, guests have begun arriving at the private Montecito estate in Santa Barbara County, where the couple will say "I do."

Fans around the world are eagerly following the celebrations, hoping for glimpses of the star-studded affair as well as the bride and groom soon.