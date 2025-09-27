 Who Is Benny Blanco? Know Everything About Selena Gomez's Husband-To-Be
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWho Is Benny Blanco? Know Everything About Selena Gomez's Husband-To-Be

Who Is Benny Blanco? Know Everything About Selena Gomez's Husband-To-Be

Benny Blanco is an American songwriter, record producer, and musician known for creating some of the biggest hits in contemporary pop music. Born Benjamin Joseph Levin on March 8, 1988, in Virginia, he has worked with top artists like Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Halsey, Katy Perry, Rihanna, and Maroon 5. Beyond producing and writing, he has also released music as a solo artist

Ria SharmaUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 12:36 PM IST
article-image

Actress and singer Selena Gomez is set to marry songwriter Benny Blanco on Saturday (September 27) in Santa Barbara, California. The wedding will be a star-studded affair with several Hollywood A-listers in attendance.

After confirming their relationship in late 2023, Selena and Benny quickly became one of Hollywood's most loved duos. Their engagement in December 2024 delighted fans, especially when Selena shared a glimpse of her stunning engagement ring on Instagram.

From glamorous red carpet appearances to candid social media moments, Selena and Benny have consistently shared their affection for each other.

Read Also
Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco Wedding Guest List: Taylor Swift Arrives In California, Paris Hilton Among...
article-image

Who is Benny Blanco?

FPJ Shorts
Fashion Icon At 66: Neena Gupta Rocks Daughter Masaba’s Hand-Embroidered Black Gown & Emerald Choker
Fashion Icon At 66: Neena Gupta Rocks Daughter Masaba’s Hand-Embroidered Black Gown & Emerald Choker
PM Modi Alleges Congress Looted People, Praises BJP For GST Reforms And Relief For Common Citizens
PM Modi Alleges Congress Looted People, Praises BJP For GST Reforms And Relief For Common Citizens
Karnataka: Schools Closed For 2 Days Amid Orange Alert For Heavy Rain In Kalaburagi
Karnataka: Schools Closed For 2 Days Amid Orange Alert For Heavy Rain In Kalaburagi
BMW Crash Case: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Accused Gaganpreet Makkad By 14 Days
BMW Crash Case: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Accused Gaganpreet Makkad By 14 Days

Benny Blanco is an American songwriter, record producer, and musician known for creating some of the biggest hits in contemporary pop music. Born Benjamin Joseph Levin on March 8, 1988, in Virginia, he has worked with top artists like Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Halsey, Katy Perry, Rihanna, and Maroon 5.

Benny is known for his songwriting and production skills. He has co-written and produced multiple chart-topping songs, including Love Yourself (Justin Bieber), Eastside (Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid), Roses (Katy Perry), and Señorita (Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello).

Beyond producing and writing, he has also released music as a solo artist. He often makes headlines due to his relationship with Selena.

Read Also
Inside Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's Lavish California Wedding: Guests To Stay At $3,500 Per Night...
article-image

Meanwhile, ahead of their big day, Selena and Benny have kept most details under wraps. According to TMZ, guests have begun arriving at the private Montecito estate in Santa Barbara County, where the couple will say "I do."

Fans around the world are eagerly following the celebrations, hoping for glimpses of the star-studded affair as well as the bride and groom soon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kajol, Ajay Devgn's 15-Year-Old Son Yug Looks Uncomfortable As Paps Chase Him In Mumbai, Netizens...

Kajol, Ajay Devgn's 15-Year-Old Son Yug Looks Uncomfortable As Paps Chase Him In Mumbai, Netizens...

Dakota Johnson Continues Being Gorgeous In Yet Another Near Naked Gown At Zurich Film Festival

Dakota Johnson Continues Being Gorgeous In Yet Another Near Naked Gown At Zurich Film Festival

Who Is Benny Blanco? Know Everything About Selena Gomez's Husband-To-Be

Who Is Benny Blanco? Know Everything About Selena Gomez's Husband-To-Be

Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco Wedding Guest List: Taylor Swift Arrives In California, Paris Hilton Among...

Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco Wedding Guest List: Taylor Swift Arrives In California, Paris Hilton Among...

OG Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's Film Sees 69.25% Drop On Second Day After Record-Breaking...

OG Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's Film Sees 69.25% Drop On Second Day After Record-Breaking...