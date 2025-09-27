 Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco Wedding Guest List: Taylor Swift Arrives In California, Paris Hilton Among 170 A-Listers To Attend
Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco Wedding Guest List: Taylor Swift Arrives In California, Paris Hilton Among 170 A-Listers To Attend

Among the first to arrive was singer Taylor Swift, who was spotted touching down in California ahead of the festivities. The pop superstar joined a roster of notable attendees. According to viral photos, Taylor hid under umbrellas as she landed in California for BFF Selena's wedding. She will attend the celebration without her fiance Travis Kelce

Ria SharmaUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 11:48 AM IST
article-image

Actress Selena Gomez and songwriter Benny Blanco are all set to marry each other, nine months after announcing their engagement. Their wedding has brought together some of Hollywood’s biggest names. The celebrations, which will be held in California, will reportedly witness an impressive guest list featuring around 170 A-listers from the worlds of music, film, and fashion.

Among the first to arrive was singer Taylor Swift, who was spotted touching down in California ahead of the festivities. The pop superstar joined a roster of notable attendees.

According to photos shared by Page Six and other international media outlets, Taylor hid under umbrellas as she landed in California for BFF Selena's wedding.

While the couple has kept most details under wraps, it is said that the guest list is a mix of longtime friends, collaborators, and prominent celebrities.

According to TMZ, guests have begun arriving at the private Montecito estate in Santa Barbara County, where Selena and Benny are set to tie the knot. Attendees will be staying at the luxurious El Encanto Hotel, with room rates ranging from $1,500 to $3,500 per night - the couple has booked out the entire hotel for their guests.

The wedding is expected to host nearly 170 guests, including close friends like Taylor Swift (who will attend without fiancé Travis Kelce) and co-stars from Only Murders in the Building, such as Steve Martin, Martin Short.

Actress Meryl Streep was also supposed to attend the wedding, however, she cancelled her plan.

Several media reports have also stated that Ed Sheeran, Paul Rudd, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Chris Martin, Miley Cyrus and others are expected to grace their wedding.

Meanwhile, fans around the world are eagerly awaiting updates of the celebrations, hoping for glimpses of the star-studded affair as well as of the bride and the groom.

