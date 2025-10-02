'Bhedbhav Dekh Ke Bura Laga': Varun Dhawan Criticised For Eating From Steel Plate While Serving Kids In Disposable Ones During Kanya Pujan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently shared photos of performing Kanya Pujan at his home. In the pictures, he was seen sitting with several young girls and eating food with them. The ritual, part of Navratri celebrations, involves inviting little girls home and feeding them as they are considered forms of Goddess Durga.

However, Varun soon became a target of trolling. Netizens pointed out that while the children were served food in disposable plates, the actor himself was eating from a steel plate. Adding to it, many noticed that Varun’s steel plate appeared slightly broken on one side. "Such a big actor, but eating on a broken plate," one user wrote.

Some also alleged that the actor was trying to appear "sanskaari" because his film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was about to be released. The film hit theatres today (October 2), while Varun had shared the photos a couple of days earlier.

Reacting to the photos, a user asked in the comments section of his post, "Why u not used the same plate which u have given to children??"

Another wrote, "Khud thali me kha raha hai aur kanya ko disposable thali me khila raha hai 😢 #showoff."

"Khud steel ki plate kanyayo ki disposal plate wahhh," read another comment.

Reacting to the crack in Varun's plate, a user commented, "Par Varun bhai kya aam logon ke gharo ki tarah apke gharo me bhi bartan chatke huye use hote hain."

"Bhai plate tooti hui h tooti hui plate me khana nhi khate," read another comment.

"Tuti thali me kanya bhojan,, itna paisa rakh k kya karoge?" asked another user.

Varun has not reacted to any of the comments yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is receiving praise for his performance in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra.

The actor will next be seen in Border 2 with Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh and others.