 The Wrecking Crew OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa's Latest Film Online?
The Wrecking Crew is an action-comedy that tells the story of two estranged half-brothers: a reckless cop and a disciplined Navy SEAL. They discover that their father's death, which was officially ruled natural, is actually shrouded in mystery. When they reunite in Hawaii after a long time apart, they decide to investigate the circumstances surrounding their father's suspicious demise.

Updated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
Action movie fans have plenty to look forward to with The Wrecking Crew, an upcoming high-octane film starring Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa in the lead roles. The project has generated strong buzz thanks to the pairing of two of Hollywood's most physically imposing and charismatic stars, both known for delivering powerful performances in action-packed roles. The film is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from January 28, 2026.

About The Wrecking Crew

The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "They fight like brothers. They wreck like legends. Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista star in The Wrecking Crew, coming January 28." The film is a buddy-action thriller, combining intense combat sequences with sharp humour and a strong emotional core. Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa's contrasting screen personas are expected to add depth and entertainment value to the narrative.

What is The Wrecking all about?

Cast and characters: Who plays what?

The film features Dave Bautista as James, Jason Momoa as Jonny, Temuera Morrison, Frankie Adams as Nani, Stephen Root as Detective Sergeant Karl Rennert, Frankie Adams as Nani, Branscombe Richmond, and Stephen Oyoung, among others. Apart from its star power, the film is drawing attention for its slick action choreography and large-scale production.

The film is directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and written by Jonathan Tropper. It is produced by Jeffrey Fierson, Jason Momoa, Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, and Dave Bautista under the banner of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, 6th & Idaho Productions and Hard J Productions. Matt Flannery has done the cinematography.

