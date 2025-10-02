Pandit Chhannulal Mishra Dies At 89 In Mirzapur; Legendary Singer Had Asked Family Not To Place Him On Ventilator

Padma Vibhushan awardee and legendary semi-classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra passed away in the early hours of Thursday (October 2). He breathed his last around 4:30 am at his residence in Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh). He was 89. His final rites will be performed in Kashi, and preparations are underway to bring his mortal remains to Varanasi.

According to several media reports, his younger daughter, Dr Namrata Mishra, stated that Mishra's health worsened late on Wednesday night. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by doctors around 4:30 in the morning.

His only son, tabla maestro Pandit Ramkumar Mishra, has left from Delhi to Varanasi by road, as he could not get a flight ticket immediately. He is expected to reach the city by Thursday evening.

Pandit Mishra, regarded as the last prominent semi-classical singer in the league of Girija Devi, had been battling multiple health issues over the past few months. On September 11, his condition had deteriorated. A 15-member medical team from Mirzapur Medical College began treating him at his residence in the Mahant Shiwala area. His blood sugar levels had spiked, and his hemoglobin levels dropped to a dangerously low level.

Despite medical treatment, including blood transfusions at Ramakrishna Mission Hospital in Mirzapur, his health continued to decline. On September 12, doctors confirmed his hemoglobin had dropped to 7.6, causing severe pain and other complications. He was later referred to Sir Sunderlal Hospital at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), where doctors suspected a heart attack. However, tests ruled this out. He was diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, a serious lung condition, and placed on non-invasive ventilator support.

Pandit Mishra also suffered from Type-2 diabetes, high blood pressure, osteoarthritis, and prostate enlargement. Prolonged illness had caused bedsores, leading to septicemia (blood infection).

Doctors at BHU had advised his family on September 15 to take him home when his condition did not improve. Pandit Mishra had earlier expressed that he did not want to be placed on a ventilator, and his family respected his wishes. After 13 days of treatment at BHU, he was discharged on September 26 and taken back to Mirzapur in an ambulance by his daughter.

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra was a legendary Indian classical and semi-classical vocalist from the Banaras (Varanasi) gharana. He was celebrated for his command over khayal, thumri, dadra, chaiti, kajri, and bhajan singing.

He was born in 1936 in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, and later settled in Varanasi.

Pandit Mishra was known not only for his powerful and emotive renditions but also for keeping alive traditional Banarasi folk-based forms like Hori and Chaiti. He performed extensively in India and abroad.

He was conferred with some of the nation’s highest civilian honors, including, Padma Bhushan (2010) and Padma Vibhushan (2019).