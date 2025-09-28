 Mahesh Manjrekar's Ex-Wife Deepa Mehta Passes Away; Son Satya Shares, 'I Miss You Mumma'
Mahesh Manjrekar's first wife, Deepa Mehta, has passed away, and their son Satya Manjrekar, on Saturday, took to his Instagram story to inform everyone about it. He posted a picture of his mother and wrote, "I miss you mumma." Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Mahesh Manjrekar / Deepa Mehta

Mahesh Manjrekar's first wife and fashion designer, Deepa Mehta, has passed away. Their son, Satya Manjrekar, on Saturday, took to his Instagram story to inform everyone about it. He posted a picture of his mother and wrote, "I miss you mumma."

article-image

Netizens Mourn Deepa Mehta's Demise

Soon, people started mourning Deepa's demise, and Satya reshared their posts on his Instagram. A netizen wrote, "Lost a guiding light today. She was more than a mother, she was an inspiration. Her strength, courage and passion in building her saree business empowered so many girls to dream big. She will always live on through the lives she touched and the paths she paved. Prayers and strengths to you Satya. May her inspiring soul give you courage (sic).” 

Another Instagram user posted, "Her leave footprints on our hearts that nothing can erase. Your mom's footprints were especially deep and meaningful. I'm holding space for your grief and sending you strength for the difficult days ahead. @satyamanjrekar Her spirit lives on in you in countless ways (sic)."

One more netizen wrote, "I was deeply saddened to hear about your mother's passing. She was a wonderful person, and her memory will live on in our hearts. My deepest sympathies are with you (sic)."

article-image

Mahesh Manjrekar and Deepa Mehta got married in 1987. They were blessed with two kids, a son named Satya Manjrekar and daughter Ashwami Manjrekar. However, in 1995, the couple ended their marriage.

In the same year, Mahesh got married to Medha Manjrekar, with whom he has a daughter, Saiee Manjrekar.

The veteran actor has not posted anything about his ex-wife's demise.

We at The Free Press Journal pray that Deepa Mehta's soul rests in peace.

