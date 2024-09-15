Saiee Manjrekar Opens Up On Salman Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar's Friendship: 'Their Love Has No Expectations'

Saiee Manjrekar made her big screen debut with superstar Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. She is the daughter of actor and film director Mahesh Manjrekar. Salman and Mahesh share a deep and enduring friendship that has spanned several years.

He has worked with Salman Khan in films such as Ready, Wanted, Dabangg 3, and has directed Antim: The Final Truth. Their friendship extends beyond professional ties, and they have always supported each other in tough times. Saiee recently talked about Salman and Mahesh's bond and friendship.

When asked about their friendship and what she admires most about it, she told Siddharth Kannan, "I feel with them it is unconditional. I have seen with Salman sir and Papa that the love they have has no expectations. Give and take bilkul nahi hai, and I think that is a very beautiful relationship that they have. It is a very difficult relationship to maintain."

She further added, "Sometimes, especially for me in life, when I give my energy to a friend or to a companion or a friend, I expect that energy back. Both of them are just two people who are giving to each other. I wish that I could have that someday."

She concluded by stating that she can only have that sort of relationship with her cat since she can give all the love she has to them.

Meanwhile, Saiee played the role of young Vasudha in the film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The romantic thriller film also stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Shantanu Maheshwari.

It is written, and directed by Neeraj Pandey, and produced by Friday Filmworks, NH Studioz, and Panorama Studios.