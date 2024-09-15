Saiee Manjrekar On Criticism For Romancing With Salman Khan In Dabangg 3 Despite 36-Year Age Gap: 'I Am Thick-Skinned Person'

Actress Saiee Manjrekar won all hearts with her debut film, Dabangg 3. In the film, she played the role of Rajjo opposite superstar Salman Khan. However, the film received a backlash as she was just 17 and Salman was 54 when they were paired together on-screen.

Saiee was asked about backlash she faced for romancing with Salman despite the 36-year-old age gap. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, she said, "I was very oblivious to that discussion. At that time, Dabangg had just started, and I had no management. My dad is also purely an artist, and he did not do any of the things that I have to do now. So I wasn't aware, and I was happy to see myself on the big screen."

In addition, she stated that after 6 months, when she got access to a lot of things, she realised it was too late for things to affect her. "I'm a very thick-skinned person; things don't affect me very fast. I have always been like that since my childhood. Even today, if there is praise, I will be happy, and if someone days bad, I will take note of it, and I will be happy, she added.

Furthermore, the Major actress also talked about Dabangg 3's failure and how she dealt with it. She revealed that it was during COVID lockdown when she sat and thought about what her plans were for the future since she was focused on her acting.

"I have decided to take baby steps, and I'm still following it in life," she concluded.

On the work front, Saiee was last seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles. The film also featured Jimmy Sheirgill, and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles.

The romantic thriller film was written and directed by Neeraj Pandey and produced by Friday Filmworks, NH Studioz, and Panorama Studios.