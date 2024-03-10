Exclusive: Will Dabangg 3 Actress Saiee Manjrekar Act In Her Father Mahesh Manjrekar’s Directorial In 2025?

Saiee Manjrekar |

Saiee Manjrekar, who was recently seen in Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay is eagerly waiting for her next big project from the house of acclaimed Neeraj Pandey. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, actress talks about working with her dad Mahesh Manjrekar, her next with maverick Neeraj Pandey, what kind of roles she wants to pursue on OTT and more. Excerpts:

Would you like to get directed by your father someday?

There are a couple of scripts that are in talks but fortunately, we both have been so busy with our respective works that we aren’t able to materialise anything yet. But he will remove a little time for it soon and in no way that it is not happening. We will be doing something by next year or so.

What you do in between your films?

It’s a basic routine for me. I hit the gym to workout. Maybe do some fittings if needed and read the scripts that are offered to me. I have been reading some really interesting stuff that I waiting to get locked. I would be able to reveal more about it later.

Your film Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay had just released. Is it easy for you to take a character out from you as an actor once the project is finished?

I have always been a switch-off, switch-on for me. I turned into a completely different person once I hear the word action from my director. My mother was terrified about me initially and she was wondering what and how will I manage in front of the camera.

Go on…

For me as an actor, my job is to do my job well. When I come back from the sets, I am who I am. My father had told me once that it is important to be a good actor but more importantly, it is important to be a smart actor. I keep implementing in my daily life tasks.

Do you want to explore roles on OTT?

On OTT, I would really want to do something out of my comfort zone. However, I love doing those mainstream big commercial theatricals but I feel there’s so much to explore in terms of characters.

Can you spill some beans on your Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming project?

I don’t know how much I can tell at the moment but I am very excited about it. I haven’t seen the final cut but I can’t contain my excitement over it. It has been my best filming experience till date. I have not worked harder than this ever in my career. As around my debut Dabangg 3, I was just 19 years old. I used to go to the school and work from there.

How is your social media game?

I am worst at it (laughs). Sometimes, I even forget that I have an account too. Half of the times, I have just random stuff keeps popping up in my mind but I don’t post it. I have another account where I do post fun stuff with my team but that’s not in a public domain.