Salman Khan's Co-Star Hema Sharma Claims She Was 'Thrown Out Like A Dog' From Dabangg 3 Set

Actress Hema Sharma, who worked in Salman Khan's home production Dabangg 3, recently revealed a shocking incident of being manhandled by the actor's bouncers in 2019 when she approached him for a picture on the sets.

Hema said she was treated badly and was 'thrown out like a dog' in front of 'a unit of 100 people'.

According to IANS, Hema said she did everything in her capacity to work in Dabangg 3 because she wanted to meet Salman. When she supposed to shoot a scene with the 57-year-old actor, however, the scene in which Hema appeared was shot without him. "I was very disappointed and after the shoot got over for me, I just wanted to meet Salman sir."

'I was treated badly and humiliated'

She reportedly said, "I contacted many people to help me connect with Salman sir. At least I spoke with 50 people. I then got in touch with Pandit Janardhan, who has also come on Bigg Boss, and expressed my wish to him about meeting Salman sir.

"He assured me that it'll happen and we went to meet Salman sir. I can't tell you how badly I was treated and humiliated, I was thrown out like a dog all because I wanted to click one picture with him," she added.

'Couldn't sleep for 10 days after the incident'

Hema claimed that Pandit Janardhan was also treated badly by Salman's security and they threatened him saying they would ban his entry.

"I couldn't sleep for 10 days after that. All I wanted was to meet Salman sir and to click a picture with him. He was not present at the spot where the incident unfolded but he was there in the vicinity. He could have intervened and handled the situation but, he was nowhere to be seen," Hema shared.

Recently, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal too was pushed aside by Salman's security in Dubai. Later, the two actors hugged each other putting rest to all speculations.