Lokah Chapter 2: Tovino Thomas To Headline Dulquer Salmaan's Superhero Film; Details Inside

The makers of Lokha on Saturday (September 27) announced the film's sequel. Malayalam star Tovino Thomas, best known for acclaimed films like Minnal Murali, 2018, and Ennu Ninte Moideen, is set to headline Lokah Chapter 2.

The sequel follows the success of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which was written and directed by Dominic Arun and released in theatres on August 28. The first installment, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sandy, and Naslen, was produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films.

Sharing the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter), Dulquer posted: "Beyond myths. Beyond legends. A new chapter begins. #LokahChapter2. Starring Tovino Thomas. Written & Directed by Dominic Arun. Produced by Wayfarer Films. #Lokah #TheyLiveAmongUs @DQsWayfarerFilm @ttovino @dominicarun @NimishRavi."

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra made history by introducing Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero. Kalyani Priyadarshan played Chandra, a powerful, mythology-inspired heroine navigating a modern world steeped in folklore and fantasy.

The film struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, emerging as South India’s highest-grossing female-led film, crossing the Rs 100 crore global mark within its first week.

The ensemble cast of the first part also included Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Sarath Sabha.

With Tovino Thomas stepping in to lead Lokah Chapter 2, anticipation is high for the next installment of this ambitious franchise.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan reacted to reports claiming Lokah: Chapter 1 is all set to release on OTT. He took to his X account and wrote, "Lokah isn't coming to OTT anytime soon. Ignore the fake news and stay tuned for official announcements! #Lokah #WhatstheHurry."