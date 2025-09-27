 Lokah Chapter 2: Tovino Thomas To Headline Dulquer Salmaan's Superhero Film; Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentLokah Chapter 2: Tovino Thomas To Headline Dulquer Salmaan's Superhero Film; Details Inside

Lokah Chapter 2: Tovino Thomas To Headline Dulquer Salmaan's Superhero Film; Details Inside

The sequel follows the success of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which was written and directed by Dominic Arun. The first installment, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sandy, and Naslen, was produced by Dulquer Salmaan. The film struck a chord with audience, emerging as South India’s highest-grossing female-led film, crossing the Rs 100 crore global mark within its first week

Ria SharmaUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
article-image

The makers of Lokha on Saturday (September 27) announced the film's sequel. Malayalam star Tovino Thomas, best known for acclaimed films like Minnal Murali, 2018, and Ennu Ninte Moideen, is set to headline Lokah Chapter 2.

The sequel follows the success of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which was written and directed by Dominic Arun and released in theatres on August 28. The first installment, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sandy, and Naslen, was produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films.

Read Also
Malayalam Film Lokah Sparks Outrage Over Dialogue Demeaning Bengaluru Women, Here's All About The...
article-image

Sharing the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter), Dulquer posted: "Beyond myths. Beyond legends. A new chapter begins. #LokahChapter2. Starring Tovino Thomas. Written & Directed by Dominic Arun. Produced by Wayfarer Films. #Lokah #TheyLiveAmongUs @DQsWayfarerFilm @ttovino @dominicarun @NimishRavi."

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra made history by introducing Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero. Kalyani Priyadarshan played Chandra, a powerful, mythology-inspired heroine navigating a modern world steeped in folklore and fantasy.

FPJ Shorts
From Struggle To Success: Tamil Nadu Govt Transforms Education Opportunities For Underprivileged Children
From Struggle To Success: Tamil Nadu Govt Transforms Education Opportunities For Underprivileged Children
MoSPI Releases Draft Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2025, For Public Consultation Ahead Of ISI Centenary
MoSPI Releases Draft Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2025, For Public Consultation Ahead Of ISI Centenary
"I Love You Meri Jaan”: Man Thrashes Auto Driver Who Secretly Recorded Students Near Delhi University, Passed Vulgar Comments, And Posted Videos On Instagram
'RSS Prayer A Collective Resolve Of Devotion To Motherland': Chief Mohan Bhagwat
'RSS Prayer A Collective Resolve Of Devotion To Motherland': Chief Mohan Bhagwat

The film struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, emerging as South India’s highest-grossing female-led film, crossing the Rs 100 crore global mark within its first week.

The ensemble cast of the first part also included Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Sarath Sabha.

With Tovino Thomas stepping in to lead Lokah Chapter 2, anticipation is high for the next installment of this ambitious franchise.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan reacted to reports claiming Lokah: Chapter 1 is all set to release on OTT. He took to his X account and wrote, "Lokah isn't coming to OTT anytime soon. Ignore the fake news and stay tuned for official announcements! #Lokah #WhatstheHurry."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lokah Chapter 2: Tovino Thomas To Headline Dulquer Salmaan's Superhero Film; Details Inside

Lokah Chapter 2: Tovino Thomas To Headline Dulquer Salmaan's Superhero Film; Details Inside

Comedian Kapil Sharma Threatened With ₹1 Crore Extortion, Mumbai Crime Branch Nab Accused From...

Comedian Kapil Sharma Threatened With ₹1 Crore Extortion, Mumbai Crime Branch Nab Accused From...

Zubeen Garg Death Investigation: CID Questions Nishita Goswami, Actress SLAMS Singer's Manager...

Zubeen Garg Death Investigation: CID Questions Nishita Goswami, Actress SLAMS Singer's Manager...

Kajol, Ajay Devgn's 15-Year-Old Son Yug Looks Uncomfortable As Paps Chase Him In Mumbai, Netizens...

Kajol, Ajay Devgn's 15-Year-Old Son Yug Looks Uncomfortable As Paps Chase Him In Mumbai, Netizens...

Dakota Johnson Continues Being Gorgeous In Yet Another Near Naked Gown At Zurich Film Festival

Dakota Johnson Continues Being Gorgeous In Yet Another Near Naked Gown At Zurich Film Festival