Mirzapur Fame Pankaj Tripathi & Family Purchase Two Apartments Worth ₹10.85 Crore In Mumbai

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, along with his wife Mridula Tripathi and daughter Aashi Tripathi, has purchased two apartments in Mumbai for a cumulative value of Rs 10.85 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate marketplace Square Yards.

The documents reveal that Pankaj and his daughter Aashi purchased a flat in Andheri West in Seabliss Building worth Rs. 9,88 crore. The apartment has a RERA carpet area of 188.22 sq. m. (~2,026 sq. ft.) and a balcony area of 32.14 sq. m. (~346 sq. ft.), bringing the total area to 220.36 sq. m. (~2,372 sq. ft.). The deal also includes three car parking spaces.

The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 59.89 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000, and the deal was registered in July 2025.

The second apartment, located in Aashapura Heritage in Kandivali West, was purchased by Pankaj's wife, Mridula, and their daughter, Aashi Tripathi, for Rs 87 lakh. The apartment has a RERA carpet area of 39.48 sq. m. (~425 sq. ft.). The deal involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 4.35 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000, and the transaction was registered in September 2025.

Currently, Pankaj lives in a sea-facing home, Roop Katha, on Madh Island, set against the lush, village-like charm of Mumbai's outskirts.

Pankaj Tripathi Work Front

On the work front, Pankaj was last seen in Anurag Basu's film, Metro... In Dino, starring Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sensharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Anupam Kher, among others.

The film was a spiritual sequel to Anurag's 2007 film Life in a... Metro.

The actor is yet to announce his new project.