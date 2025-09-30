 John Mayer To Make India Debut In 2026: All About Date, Venue & Ticket Booking Details For Singer's Mumbai Show
John Mayer To Make India Debut In 2026: All About Date, Venue & Ticket Booking Details For Singer's Mumbai Show

John Mayer, the legendary singer behind hits like No Such Thing and Your Body Is a Wonderland, will perform in India for the first time on January 22, 2026, at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse. He called the opportunity 'humbling and exhilarating.' Tickets will go live on BookMyShow, with RuPay Pre-Sale from October 12–14, 2025, and General Sale from October 14, 1 PM IST. Prices yet to be announced.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
John Mayer To Make India Debut In 2026: All About Date, Venue & Ticket Booking Details For Singer's Mumbai Show | Photo Via Instagram

Legendary singer John Mayer, known for hits like Free Fallin’, No Such Thing, Your Body Is a Wonderland, and New Light, is set to make his India debut with a performance in Mumbai in January 2026.

John Mayer Expresses Excitement About His India Debut

The 47-year-old singer said India has been on his list for a long time. Mayer said in a statement, "India has long been on my list of places to play, not just for the vibrancy of its culture but for the way music lives in the everyday lives of people here. To finally perform in Mumbai feels both humbling and exhilarating."

Check out the announcement:

Naman Pugalia, chief business officer at Live Events, BookMyShow, said Mayer's said, "John Mayer's debut performance in India represents a significant cultural milestone and reflects how far live music has come in this country. Mayer's music has touched millions across the world, carried through headphones and speakers for decades, weaving its way into some of the most personal and unforgettable moments of our lives."

"To finally see him on stage in Mumbai transforms that private connection into a collective experience and for us, creating these moments is what defines the future of live entertainment in India," he added.

When Will John Mayer Perform?

The multiple Grammy award winner will have his concert on January 22, 2026.

Venue

John will perform at Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

How To Book John Mayer's Concert Ticket

Tickets will be available on BookMyShow. RuPay Pre-Sale runs from 12th October 2025, 12 PM IST to 14th October 2025, 12 PM IST, followed by the General Sale starting 14th October 2025, 1 PM IST onwards.

However, the ticket prices have not been announced yet.

John Mayer Tour Dates

The singer will perform on October 4, 2025, at the Palm Tree Festival in Montecito, California, followed by October 5 at Rise Festival in Jean, Nevada; January 20, 2026, at Al Dana Amphitheatre in Bahrain.

He is then set to perform on January 22, 2026, at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, India, followed by January 24, 2026, at Saadiyat Nights Amphitheatre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

