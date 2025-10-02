 'Woh Hamari Family Hai': Arjun Kapoor's Gesture Towards Paparazzi During Anshula Kapoor's Engagement Wins Netizens' Hearts - Watch Video
Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, will be getting engaged to Rohan Thakkar on Thursday. The actor was spotted outside the house before the ceremony, and he requested the paparazzi not to make noise as there were some rules of the building. He was later seen talking to a woman and telling her that the media is their family, so let them be there.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 08:46 PM IST
article-image
Varinder Chawla

Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, will be getting engaged to Rohan Thakkar on Thursday. The actor was spotted outside the house before the ceremony, and he looked dapper. After happily posing for the paparazzi, Arjun requested them not to make noise as there were some rules of the building. He was later seen talking to a woman and telling her that the media is their family, so let them be there.

Arjun told the paparazzi, "Meri ek request hai. Baarish bhi hai, aap log bhi shaant raho. Zyada log nahi hai, ghar ka hie mamla hai. Building walo ke apne hie rule hote hai. Apna chota mota kuch chal raha hai abhi. Aap log shanti se raho, zyada aawaz mat karo (I have a request. It's raining, so please stay quiet. There aren't many people here; it's just family. Building residents have their own rules. A small ceremony is going on. Please stay quiet, don't make too much noise)."

The actor later told the lady, "Aap bhi inko rehne dijiye. Woh hamari family hai. Aap aaramse baat kijiye, woh bhi aaramse rahenge (You let them be. They're our family. You can talk to them calmly, and they'll be calm too)."

Netizens Impressed With Arjun Kapoor's Gesture

Netizens are highly impressed with Arjun Kapoor's gesture towards the paparazzi. A netizen commented, "Respect button for Arjun Kapoor (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Nice of him (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Great.... Gentleman way (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Proposal

In July this year, Rohan proposed to Anshula for marriage. She had posted about it on Instagram, "We met on an app. Started talking on a random Tuesday at 1.15AM. We spoke until 6am that morning. And somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered. 3 years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 AM India time! And somehow the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic. Just the quiet kind of love that feels like home (sic)."

"I’ve never been the girl who believed in fairytales.. but what @rohanthakkar1511 gave me that day was better. Because it was intentional. Thoughtful. Real. Us. I said yes. ❤️ Through ugly tears, shaky laughs, and the kind of happiness I can’t put into words. Because since 2022, it’s always been you. I’m engaged to my best friend!!! My safe place. My person. Fav boy, fav city… and now, my fav YES! (sic)," she further wrote.

Arjun Kapoor Upcoming Movies

Arjun will next be seen in No Entry 2, which will be directed by Anees Bazmee. The movie also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role, and while Diljit Dosanjh was also going to feature in it, he has reportedly opted out of the movie.

