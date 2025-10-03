TRP Report Week 38: Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Continue To Be In Top 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Drops

YouTube: Star Plus

BARC has released the TRP report for week 38. Anupamaa, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu THi 2, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were steady at the top 3 positions in TRP charts for the past few weeks. However, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped, and Udne Ki Aasha has entered the top 3.

According to Gossips TV, Anupamaa is at the first spot as always, and it has got a TRP of 2.3. Following Anupamaa is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahi Thi 2 with a TRP of 2.2. Well, it will be interesting to see if the Smriti Irani starrer will beat Anupamaa or not.

At the third position, it is Udne Ki Aasha with a TRP of 1.9, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to fourth spot with a TRP of 1.8. Sharad Kelkar starrer Tum Se Tum Tak is at the fifth position this week with a TRP of 1.7.

The new show Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan has taken the sixth spot, and it has got the TRP of 1.5. Following Zee TV's show is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the seventh spot with a TRP of 1.5.

Vasudha is at eighth position this week with a TRP of 1.5, and at ninth and 10th spot there's Mannat and Mangal Lakshmi with a TRP of 1.4 and 1.3, respectively.

Bigg Boss 19 has surely failed to impress the audience. In week 37, it was at 11th position, with a TRP of 1.3, and in week 38, the show has dropped to 19th spot with a TRP of 1.1.