TRP Report Week 37: Anupamaa, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 3 And Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Continue To Be In Top 3

YouTube: Star Plus

The TRP report of week 37 has been released by BARC, and according to Gossips TV, Anupamaa, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are steady at first, second, and third position, respectively. Anupamaa got a TRP of 2.4. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 showed a growth in the viewership, and this week it has got a TRP of 2.1. At the third spot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is steady with the TRP of 1.9.

Sharad Kelkar starrer Tum Se Tum Tak is also steady at the fourth position with a TRP of 1.8. Udne Ki Aasha is back in the top 5 with a TRP of 1.7. Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which was at the fifth position last week, has dropped to sixth spot. It has got a TRP of 1.7.

Zee TV’s Vasudha, which was at the 10th spot last week, has shown a huge jump, and this week with a TRP of 1.4 it is at the seventh spot. Following Vasudha is Mangal Lakshmi at the eighth position with a TRP of 1.4. Colors TV’s Mannat has made its way to the top 10, and with a TRP of 1.3, the show is at the ninth spot. At the 10th position is Lakshmi Ka Safar with a TRP of 1.3.

Bigg Boss 19, which had finally entered the top 10 last week, has this week dropped to 11th position with a TRP of 1.3. Last week, the reality show was at the ninth spot.

Well, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhu Bahu Thi 2 is getting interesting day by day. So, let’s wait and watch whether it will be able to beat Anupamaa and take the top spot.