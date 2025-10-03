Nita Ambani Grooves To Falguni Pathak's Songs In Rani Pink Kurta With Kutch's Marodi Embroidery

When it comes to fashion and grandeur, Nita Ambani never disappoints. This Navratri, the philanthropist and businesswoman turned heads at the grand Dandiya Festival hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, on October 2. The evening saw her in a dazzling avatar, perfectly blending tradition with festive elegance as she grooved to the beats of the Garba Queen Falguni Pathak.

A festive ensemble with royal charm

Breaking away from her trademark sarees, Nita Ambani opted for a vibrant rani pink kurta set by designer Sangeeta Kilachand. The outfit celebrated the artistry of Kutch with marodi embroidery, further enhanced by shimmering sequins in black and gold.

The kurta, cut in a graceful straight-line silhouette, was highlighted with zari detailing along the neckline and finished with contrasting black lace at the hem. Complementing this, she wore coordinated straight-fit pants adorned with gold and pink woven motifs, striking the perfect balance between understated elegance and festive drama.

The showstopper dupatta

No festive look is complete without a statement drape, and Nita Ambani’s heavily embroidered dupatta was the true highlight. Featuring a blend of geometric designs, peacock motifs in navy blue, and floral zari work, the dupatta elevated the outfit with a regal touch. Draped neatly to the side, it framed her ensemble while adding glamour and cultural richness.

Jewels that spoke of grandeur

Known for her love of exquisite jewellery, Nita Ambani chose sterling silver earrings studded with kundan and emeralds, cascading gracefully to her shoulders. She paired them with a bold statement ring, a delicate bracelet, and traditional silver juttis, each accessory tying her festive look together.

Her beauty game was equally on point. With smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, kohled lids, and voluminous lashes, Nita’s eye makeup captured attention instantly. A rosy blush, radiant highlighter, and glossy pink lips created a glowing finish. She styled her hair in a braided updo with soft curls, keeping the look youthful yet sophisticated.