Anant Ambani Wears Gold Brooch As Tribute To His Beloved Dog 'Happy' At Mumbai Event

Anant Ambani’s bond with animals has always been one of the most cherished aspects of his public image. At the Global Peace Honours 2025 held in Mumbai, this love shone through once again as he adorned a stunning golden retriever brooch created in memory of his beloved pet Happy, who passed away in April this year.

A precious brooch with emotional meaning

Crafted in gold and embellished with a circular yellow diamond, the brooch featured detailed fur-like texture, perfectly capturing the essence of a golden retriever. The design was more than luxury, it carried a touching story of a pet who was a true family member.

Happy: The star of the Ambani celebrations

Happy had already captured millions of hearts during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding festivities. The dog didn’t just attend, he took center stage. From being featured in family portraits to becoming the adorable ring bearer at the engagement ceremony, Happy became an internet sensation.

Nita Ambani once mentioned in an interview that Anant is deeply involved in animal rescue initiatives. While he has taken responsibility for more than 5,000 stray dogs, she lovingly called Happy her only fur child at home.

Anant Ambani’s iconic animal brooch collection

The memorial tribute at the Global Peace Honours isn’t the first time Anant has expressed his love for wildlife through jewelry. His wedding wardrobe featured several exquisite brooches that celebrated animals:

-Majestic Panther Brooch – A 720-carat Zambian emerald masterpiece, co-created by Heeramaneck & Son and Cartier

-Diamond-Encrusted Elephant Brooch – Worn during his baraat, part of The Vantara Collection and designed by Kantilal Chhotalal Jewellers

-Regal Lion Brooch-Set with yellow diamonds and emerald eyes, finished with a 50-carat oval diamond drop; designed by celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz

Each piece not only demonstrated opulent craftsmanship but also Anant’s commitment to supporting animal conservation through design.