 Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Heading For A Double-Digit Opening
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra, has hit the big screens today (October 2, 2025). As per early estimates, the movie might collect around Rs. 10-12 crore at the box office on its first day. It is a good number, but an opening of Rs. 15-20 crore would have been better.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 07:42 PM IST
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra, has hit the big screens today (October 2, 2025). The film has received mostly positive reviews from the critics, and even the audience has liked it. Well, it is expected that the Shashank Khaitan directorial will take a double-digit opening at the box office.

As per early estimates, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari might collect around Rs. 10-12 crore at the box office on its first day. It is a good number, but an opening of Rs. 15-20 crore would have been better. The competition with Kantara Chapter 1 has affected the first-day collection of the movie. But, with positive reviews and good word of mouth, we can surely expect SSKTK to show a jump at the box office during the extended weekend.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Budget

The makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, but according to some media reports, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was made on a budget of Rs. 80 crore.

Well, we can expect that by the end of its extended (four day) first weekend, SSKTK might collect around Rs. 50-60 crore, which will be a good number.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has received mostly positive reviews. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is undoubtedly one of the best romantic comedies we have seen in recent times. It is fun, entertaining, and filled with some wonderful performances. P.S. There is a cameo in the climax; a crossover no one expected!"

