Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 3 Written Update: Tulsi In Shock As Mihir Agrees To Stay With Noina At Her House

Tulsi and Shobha visit Mihir's office to give him clothes but are shocked to find him absent. Meanwhile, Mihir, angry, goes to Noina's home to ask why she had brought his clothes to her house without his permission. Vallabhbhai subtly hints that their fight is being exploited by a third person, urging them to reconcile and warning that their differences are affecting the business.

Noina then suggests that Mihir stay at her home instead of the office, but he refuses, explaining how he has been living in his small cabin, a fact that might even be noticeable to the staff.

Shobha tells Tulsi that Noina might have feelings for Mihir, but Tulsi refuses to believe it, insisting that Mihir would never cross his boundaries. She also expresses trust in Noina, saying that despite being a single woman, she trusts her. Noina continues to convince Mihir to live with her. When Tulsi enters, Noina begins explaining her request, but Tulsi argues that Mihir should return to Shanti Niketan instead, as staying with Noina does not seem right.

Mihir, who had been opposed to living with Noina, suddenly agrees, leaving Tulsi shocked. She tells Mihir that she will leave the house instead, but Mihir insists that the house can manage without him but not without her, asking her to leave him alone.

As Shobha returns home with Tulsi, she expresses disappointment toward her father, Mihir, saying she did not like seeing him and Noina together. Tulsi stops her, reassuring Shobha that Mihir will return on Dussehra and that she has faith in both her love and God.

Pari overhears Shobha and Tulsi talking about Mihir staying with Noina. She calls Tulsi to thank her, admitting that she had been feeling guilty about Mihir living at home but now feels relieved.

The next morning, Tulsi and Shobha visit an orphanage for Kanya Puja and notice Mihir there as well. It is later revealed that Mihir and Tulsi’s meeting at the orphanage was planned by Hemant and Shobha.