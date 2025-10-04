Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note For Sister Anshula After Engagement To Rohan Thakkar: 'You'll Be Leaving Soon, Its Gonna Break Me...'

Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, officially got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar. On Thursday, October, the couple celebrated their Gor Dhana, a Gujarati pre-wedding ceremony similar to an engagement, at Boney Kapoor's Mumbai residence, surrounded by close friends and family.

Arjun Kapoor Pens Note For Anshula Kapoor After Her Engagement

Days after the engagement ceremony, Arjun Kapoor penned an emotional note for Anshula, expressing how he misses their mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, even more now. He shared that he believes their mother is watching over Anshula and that it was her divine guidance that helped Anshula find Rohan.

He wrote on Saturday, "I guess it’s time I start accepting that you’ll be leaving me and going your own way soon… it’s gonna break me a little, but I also know you’re going to be with someone who can make you smile…even if not quite as much as me…but he’ll still do a great job! I miss Mom even more now…"

Arjun Kapoor Welcomes Rohan Thakkar To The Family

"From being my partner in crime to finding your forever partner, my Ansh is all grown up. All my love and warmest wishes to you both as you begin this new chapter. Welcome to the family, @rohanthakkar1511 … you’re in for a ride!," wrote Arjun.

Anshula Kapoor, Rohan Thakkar's Love Story

Back in July, Anshula shared romantic photos from her proposal by Rohan, accompanied by a heartfelt note detailing their journey together. She revealed that they met on a dating app and started chatting on a random Tuesday at 1:15 AM, talking non-stop until 6 AM that same morning.

Anshula added, "Somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered. 3 years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 AM India time! And somehow the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic.

Reportedly, Anshula and Rohan's wedding is scheduled for this December.