 Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note For Sister Anshula After Engagement To Rohan Thakkar: 'You'll Be Leaving Soon, Its Gonna Break Me...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentArjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note For Sister Anshula After Engagement To Rohan Thakkar: 'You'll Be Leaving Soon, Its Gonna Break Me...'

Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note For Sister Anshula After Engagement To Rohan Thakkar: 'You'll Be Leaving Soon, Its Gonna Break Me...'

Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar, during their Gor Dhana ceremony at Boney Kapoor's Mumbai home. Days later, Arjun penned an emotional note on Saturday, writing, "I guess it’s time I start accepting that you’ll be leaving me soon… I miss Mom even more now."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, officially got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar. On Thursday, October, the couple celebrated their Gor Dhana, a Gujarati pre-wedding ceremony similar to an engagement, at Boney Kapoor's Mumbai residence, surrounded by close friends and family.

Arjun Kapoor Pens Note For Anshula Kapoor After Her Engagement

Days after the engagement ceremony, Arjun Kapoor penned an emotional note for Anshula, expressing how he misses their mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, even more now. He shared that he believes their mother is watching over Anshula and that it was her divine guidance that helped Anshula find Rohan.

He wrote on Saturday, "I guess it’s time I start accepting that you’ll be leaving me and going your own way soon… it’s gonna break me a little, but I also know you’re going to be with someone who can make you smile…even if not quite as much as me…but he’ll still do a great job! I miss Mom even more now…"

FPJ Shorts
Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note For Sister Anshula After Engagement To Rohan Thakkar: 'You'll Be Leaving Soon, Its Gonna Break Me...'
Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note For Sister Anshula After Engagement To Rohan Thakkar: 'You'll Be Leaving Soon, Its Gonna Break Me...'
Thane MACT Awards ₹52.65 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Tempo Driver Killed In 2022 Road Accident
Thane MACT Awards ₹52.65 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Tempo Driver Killed In 2022 Road Accident
Panvel Municipal Corporation Celebrates Classical Marathi Language Week With Lectures, Quiz And Essay Competitions At K L E College
Panvel Municipal Corporation Celebrates Classical Marathi Language Week With Lectures, Quiz And Essay Competitions At K L E College
Man Wanted For Khopoli Murder Arrested At India-Nepal Border After Three Weeks On The Run
Man Wanted For Khopoli Murder Arrested At India-Nepal Border After Three Weeks On The Run

Check it out:

Read Also
Arjun Kapoor Turns Off Instagram Comments After Fans Flood With Angry Stare Meme GIFs
article-image

Arjun Kapoor Welcomes Rohan Thakkar To The Family

"From being my partner in crime to finding your forever partner, my Ansh is all grown up. All my love and warmest wishes to you both as you begin this new chapter. Welcome to the family, @rohanthakkar1511 … you’re in for a ride!," wrote Arjun.

Anshula Kapoor, Rohan Thakkar's Love Story

Back in July, Anshula shared romantic photos from her proposal by Rohan, accompanied by a heartfelt note detailing their journey together. She revealed that they met on a dating app and started chatting on a random Tuesday at 1:15 AM, talking non-stop until 6 AM that same morning.

Anshula added, "Somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered. 3 years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 AM India time! And somehow the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic.

Reportedly, Anshula and Rohan's wedding is scheduled for this December.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note For Sister Anshula After Engagement To Rohan Thakkar: 'You'll Be...

Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note For Sister Anshula After Engagement To Rohan Thakkar: 'You'll Be...

'Life Changed From Vanities To Ventilators': Punjabi Actress Tania Opens Up About Father Anil Jit...

'Life Changed From Vanities To Ventilators': Punjabi Actress Tania Opens Up About Father Anil Jit...

'Went Through Homelessness, Starvation...': Javed Akhtar Gets Emotional As He Reflects On His 61...

'Went Through Homelessness, Starvation...': Javed Akhtar Gets Emotional As He Reflects On His 61...

'Had No Faith In Me...': Bigg Boss 13 Fame Rashami Desai Loses 9 Kgs, Opens Up On Health Struggles &...

'Had No Faith In Me...': Bigg Boss 13 Fame Rashami Desai Loses 9 Kgs, Opens Up On Health Struggles &...

Bobby Darling Struggles To Walk After Being Spotted In Mumbai, Fans Express Concern & Pray For Her...

Bobby Darling Struggles To Walk After Being Spotted In Mumbai, Fans Express Concern & Pray For Her...