 Arjun Kapoor Turns Off Instagram Comments After Fans Flood With Angry Stare Meme GIFs
Arjun Kapoor’s angry stare from the 2017 Half Girlfriend press meet with Shraddha Kapoor has gone viral, remixed with Dada Sadhu’s track, The Ho Underworld. Fans flooded his Instagram with GIFs, which forced him to disable comments, not only on recent posts but on every upload since his first 2023 post.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 04:54 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is the latest internet sensation after his angry stare from the 2017 Half Girlfriend press meet, alongside Shraddha Kapoor, went viral. The clip, now remixed with Dada Sadhu’s The Ho Underworld, has fans flooding his Instagram with GIFs, forcing him to turn off his Instagram comments.

Arjun Kapoor Turns Off Instagram Comments

Kapoor turned off comments on all his Instagram posts after fans flooded them with the viral angry stare meme. This includes every post from his first 2023 update to his most recent uploads.

Check out the viral video:

article-image

All About The Viral Meme

At the 2017 Half Girlfriend press meet, Arjun was asked about filming in Bihari and first gave a thoughtful reply about the warmth he felt from the locals. A journalist then responded with "Kya baat hai!" which caught Arjun’s attention. He gave a straight, seemingly angry stare, scanning the journalist up and down before asking, "Tune bola, kya baat hai?"

When the journalist nervously admitted he was scared, Arjun laughed and said, "I did not even say anything."

Arjun Kapoor Work Front

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, a romantic comedy starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, where he played the role of Ankur Chaddha.

The film was released on February 21, 2025.

Last year, Arjun won hearts for his potrayal as Danger Lanka in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again

Singham Again starred Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari and Akshay Kumar, among others.

Salman Khan has also made a special cameo as Chulbul Pandey in the movie, which has been lauded by netizens.

Singham Again was produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, alongside Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios and Devgn Films.

This was the fifth instalment in the Cop Universe after Singham, Singham 2, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

