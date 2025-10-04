 'Life Changed From Vanities To Ventilators': Punjabi Actress Tania Opens Up About Father Anil Jit Singh Kamboj's Attack For FIRST Time After 3 Months
Punjabi actress Tania opened up about her father, Dr. Anil Jit Singh Kamboj, being shot on July 4 by two unidentified men at his Kot Ise Khan clinic. Sharing hospital photos, she said, "Life has taken me through corridors I never imagined walking, ICUs, OTs, endless waiting rooms." She described how life shifted from scripts and cameras to tracheostomies and blood units.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi actress Tania's father, Dr. Anil Jit Singh Kamboj, was shot by two unidentified men on July 4, who had come to his clinic in Kot Ise Khan pretending to be patients. He was rushed to a private hospital in Moga, a town in Punjab's Moga district. The actress has opened up about her father's attack for the first time after three months since the unfortunate incident.

Tania Opens Up About Father Anil Jit Singh Kamboj's Attack

Sharing photos and video from the hospital, Tania took to her Instagram handle and wrote on Saturday, October 4, "This is what my last 3 months have looked like. From July 4th till today…Life has taken me through corridors I never imagined walking—ICUs, OTs, endless waiting rooms. Everyday has been a test of faith, strength, and surrender."

She stated that some mornings she was under studio lights, smiling for the camera… and by night, she was in the ICU, holding back tears at her father’s bedside. Tania said that somewhere in between, her life changed, and she had no idea how it had shifted from vanities to ventilators.

Check it out:

article-image

"How I no more talked about scripts, lipstick shades and cameras. But it was all about tracheostomy, gut bleeds, tlc counts and blood units. But now I value life more than anything," Tania added.

Tania Expresses Gratitude

Expressing gratitude, Tania said that despite all the battles, she is thankful to God, who, if entrusted her with this challenge, also blessed her with the strength and support to face it. She added that she has come to value the artist in her even more, because while the world often sees actors only as entertainers, for her, this craft is also a livelihood.

Tania also admitted that her journey is far from over.

