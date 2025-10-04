Armaan Malik Slams Bigg Boss 19 Makers For Unfair Portrayal Of Amaal Mallik, DELETES Post Later: 'This Show & Its Toxicity Are Exhausting'

Photo Via Instagram

Singer Armaan Malik expressed frustration at the makers of Bigg Boss 19 over the unfair portrayal of his brother, Amaal Mallik, who is currently a contestant on the reality show. His reaction came after Amaal's ugly fight with Abhishek Bajaj made headlines; however, Armaan defended his brother, calling Bigg Boss 'toxic.'

Armaan Malik Slams BB19 Makers For Unfair Portrayal Of Amaal Mallik

On Friday, October 3, Armaan took to his X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “The way they edit promos to make Amaal look like he’s wrong and then hide how others are provoking and misbehaving is actually insane. This show and its toxicity are exhausting. Never liked it, never will. Just praying my brother stays healthy and sane through all this."

However, Armaan later deleted the tweet, but it had already gone viral on social media.

Check it out:

Photo Via X

Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand's Heated Argument

In the recent episode, Amaal got into a heated argument with Kunickaa Sadanand during the captaincy task. Things escalated when Abhishek and Amaal got into a physical altercation after a remark made by Amaal. The housemates quickly intervened to stop them from attacking each other, bringing the task to a halt. Later, Kunickaa blamed Amaal for provoking Abhishek first, saying, “He came and pushed Abhishek with his head.”

which triggered Amaal, who said, "Aapko 2 paise ki izzat dete hain toh bhi aap sir pe chadh jaati hai yaar." Kunickaa then shared that she did not want his respect. Further, Amaal took a dig at her profession, saying, "You are the one retired from last 40 years."

Kunickaa countered by bringing up Amaal's family issues, adding, "Tu apni family ko sambhal. Teri family mein kya chal raha hai terko acchi tarah se pata hai."

Amaal Mallik's Team Issue Statement

Later, Amaal's team issued a clarification and wrote on X, "This reel is not just to bring out Amaal's truth. It’s also a reply to all the haters out there who judged without watching, twisted words, and tried to pull him down for a handful of comments and likes."

Take a look:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan will be blaming Kunickaa for Amaal and Abhishek's fight.