Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actors Ashlesha Savant, Sandeep Baswana Marry After 21 Years Of Live-In Relationship; See PHOTOS

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actors Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana have finally tied the knot after 21 years of being together. The couple, who has long been admired for their steady relationship, made their wedding official with a serene and intimate ceremony. Their newly released wedding photos are winning over the internet.

The photos show the two beaming with joy, dressed in coordinated pastel pink outfits. They are also seen wearing garlands in some photos. Ashlesha and Sandeep were surrounded by their loved ones as they took their relationship to the next level.

Bride Ashlesha chose a soft blush pink saree adorned with delicate embroidery and shimmering silver details. On the other hand, Sandeep complemented her in an embroidered pastel sherwani with matching turban.

"And just like that, we stepped into a new chapter as Mr & Mrs…Tradition found its way into our hearts. We are filled with gratitude for all the blessings," they captioned their joint post on Instagram.

Soon after their shared the pictures, several celebrities and their TV industry colleagues flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Kishwer Merchant wrote, "Omg this is amazing ❤️.. congratulations u guys." Abigail Pande commented, "Love, love and ONLY love for you two. Congratulations."

Pulkit Samrat, Disha Parmar, Sriti Jha, Nakuul Mehta, Nidhi Shah, Pooja Banerjee, Chum Darang, Supriya Shukla, Mahhi Vij, Sudhanshu Pandey, Muskan Bamne and other celebs also congratulated the newlyweds.

Ashlesha and Sandeep's love story

During an interview with Bombay Times in April 2024, they began how they ended up being in a relationship.

Sandeep had said, "Since her home was far away from the set of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she used to spend a few nights at my home during the week. And those few nights became months and we realised that we were happy with each other.

"After a few months of living in, I was scared and wanted to break up (smiles). But Ashlesha pointed out how we always had the option to separate if things didn’t work out. Gradually, our bond got stronger and then the thought of separation never crossed our minds," he added.