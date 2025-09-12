 Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik REACTS After Brother Amaal Mallik Accused By Nehal Chudasama Of Inappropriate Touch, Says 'Tough Seeing Him...'
Singer Armaan Malik has reacted to the controversy surrounding his brother Amaal Mallik on Bigg Boss 19. After Nehal Chudasama accused Amaal of touching her inappropriately during a task, he broke down despite apologising. Many housemates supported him. On Friday, Armaan wrote on X, "Proud of how Amaal is coming into his own on the show. It’s tough seeing him sad..."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 06:05 PM IST
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, Amaal Mallik broke down after Nehal Chudasama accused him of touching her inappropriately during a task. While the singer apologised to her multiple times, Nehal's accusations left Amaal shocked and distressed. However, several housemates came forward in his support, assuring him that he wasn’t wrong.

Armaan Malik Reacts To Amaal Mallik & Nehal Chudasama's Controversy

A day later, on Friday, September 12, Amaal's brother Armaan Malik reacted to the controversy. Although he did not directly address Nehal's shocking accusations, he simply wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "So proud of how Amaal is coming into his own on the show. it’s tough seeing him sad sometimes, but the love from you all, and even a few inside, will keep him strong."

About Amaal Mallik & Nehal Chudasama's Controversy

It all started during the captaincy task, where Team A and Team B were instructed to write on their respective boards while a supporter would erase the board of the opponent’s team. Amaal from Team A chose to erase the board with a duster, while Chudasama from Team B took up the task of writing. These decisions were made mutually by both groups, and Awez Darbar, along with Nagma Mirajkar were appointed as the sanchalaks.

During the task, Nehal lost her calm and yelled that Amaal was pouncing on her. Pranit More questioned her anger, reminding her that she already knew the task would involve boys. Nehal then told Amaal that he was above her, to which the singer explained that he had no other option since it was his duty to stop her.

At one point, Nehal even lay down in front of him and later sat on his shoulder in an attempt to obstruct him. However, throughout the task, Amaal kept apologising to her

Even after the task, Amaal continued apologising to her; however, Nehal remained adamant.

A visibly shaken Amaal broke down, defending himself emotionally to Zeishan, saying, "Mujhe meri dog ki kasam main ne kuch nahi kiya. Maine kuch wrong touch nahi kiya. Arre main utha bhi nahi sakta tha usko."

