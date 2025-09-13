'Shut Up': Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Shroff Hits Back At Troll Criticising His Inappropriate Outfit & Attitude During Temple Visit - Video

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff, clapped back at a troll who criticised his recent visit to Babulnath Temple in Mumbai. A couple of days after the release of Baaghi 4, Tiger visited the temple to seek blessings. Several videos of the actor had surfaced on social media. However, a content creator trolled Tiger for his choice of outfit as well as for his 'attitude' during the temple visit.

On Instagram, the critic shared a video of Tiger climbing the stairs of the temple and offering prayers. Along with it he said, "Mandir jana bhi ye neop kids ke liye show-off ho gaya hai. Pehle hi tumne media ko bula rakha hai. Banyan toh pehen leta mandir aa raha hai toh, aaj bhi cleavage dikha raha hai."

He is also heard saying, "Bhagwan ke aage attitude maar raha hai. Dekh rahe ho iski harkatein? Aur bhagwan attitude dene laga toh bhaagta phirega. Harkatein dekh ke lag nahi raha hai ki Tiger bhagwan se kuch maangne aaya hai. Aisa lag raha hai isne ehsaan kar diya nange pair bhagwan ke saamne aake. Kam se kam mandir mein toh media ko mat bulaya karo."

Ayesha Shroff defends son

The video caught the attention of Tiger's mother who took to the comments section and wrote, "Attitude toh you are throwing! You don’t know my son so shut up."

Netizens react

Soon after she commented on the post, Tiger's fans came out in his support and praised Ayesha for giving a befitting reply. However, others stated that Tiger should have dressed appropriately for his visit to the temple.

Reacting to Ayesha's comment, a fan replied, "@ayeshashroff we love @tigerjackieshroff. Please don’t worry about such videos. These people earn their bread by such stuff. Your son has a powerful presence which is helping others survive. Be proud."

Defending the critic, another user commented, "He is right. Religious places are not for fashion show."

This is not the first time that Ayesha has slammed trolls. A few days back, when Tiger became the subject of a viral Instagram video where a content creator asked DJ Arnav Barccha to name five actors who, according to him, should not continue acting.

The man placed Tiger in the second position, which caught the attention of Ayesha. She did not hold back from defending her son and slammed him in response. Ayesha commented, "And you are who exactly? (four laugh emojis)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger is currently enjoying the success of Baaghi 4. The film, directed by A Harsha, hit the big screens on September 5 and it has earned over Rs 45 crore so far.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu in her Hindi film debut.