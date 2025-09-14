Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 14: Tulsi & Mihir Have A Big Fight With The Parekhs

Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update: Yesterday's (September 13) episode ended with Pari coming to Shanti Niketan after fighting with her in-laws. Now, in today's (September 14) episode, we got to see that Pari comes to Shanti Niketan, and she starts crying. She tells Tulsi that Ajay hit her, and Tulsi sees the marks on Pari's face and neck, and gets a big shock.

In the flashback, it is shown that Pari slapped herself and made a mark on her face and neck. But, she acts like Ajay hit her. Ajay calls Pari, but Tulsi picks up the call, and shouts at him for hitting her daughter.

Tulsi and Pari tell everything to Mihir. The whole Virani family comes together in the living area to be with Pari. Everyone is very angry. Meanwhile, Indira calls Noina and reveals everything to her.

Angad, Hrithik, Mihir, Tulsi, and Pari go to the Parekhs' house, and they confront Ajay. Angad and Hrithik attack Ajay, but Indira comes and saves her son.

Mihir and Tulsi come at shout at Ajay and his family, and they are not ready to listen to the Parekhs. Indira also tells them everything that Pari did, but Tulsi says that she has not taught her daughter to keep quiet even after her husband hits her.

Indira keeps on telling that Pari is lying, so Pari starts hitting herself and cries, and says that she will do something to herself. This behaviour of Pari makes Mihir and Tulsi more angry, and they question Indira whether she still feels that Pari is lying.

Later, Tulsi decides to take Pari to Shanti Niketan. Indira tries to stop them, but Tulsi takes Pari along with her. The Parekhs are shocked to see Pari's behaviour.

Meanwhile, Malti is forcing Vrinda to get married to Suhas, but she doesn't want to. Suhas comes to Vrinda's house, listens to their conversation, and leaves.

In preview of tomorrow's episode, it is shown that Mihir shouts at Tulsi, telling her it is all her fault. Vrinda sees Pari and Ranvijay doing a video call, and a romantic moment takes place between Vrinda and Angad. So, let's wait and watch what will happen in tomorrow's episode.